Davie, FL

Davie Man Accused of Identity Theft, Bank Fraud in Four States

By Wayne Roustan
NBC Miami
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt started with a probation officer’s routine checkup on a Davie man and it became a vast investigation into identity theft and bank fraud in four states. Junior Jocelyn Jeantilus, 26, is facing 20 grand theft and fraud charges for allegedly stealing more than $267,000 in unemployment benefits from the state...

www.nbcmiami.com

alachuachronicle.com

Miami man sentenced to 25 years for attacking Gainesville Uber driver

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Jonquayvias Davon Givens-Moore, 21, of Miami, Florida, has been sentenced to 25 years in federal prison after he pled guilty to carjacking, brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, and possessing a firearm as a convicted felon following his guilty plea on March 8, 2022. The prison term will be followed by 5 years of supervised release. Jason R. Coody, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida, announced the sentence.
GAINESVILLE, FL
NBC Miami

South Florida Ex-Firefighter Facing 30 Charges Following DUI Crash

A high-speed crash that severely injured six people has landed a former Jacksonville firefighter in the Broward County Jail. Ladarius Antonio Lane-Berry, 32, of Miami Gardens, was arrested Thursday on 30 charges that include DUI, child neglect, evidence tampering and reckless driving, court records show. According to the arrest records...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Deputy shoots man who was holding knife to woman near Boca Raton

A Palm Beach County Sheriff’s deputy shot a man who authorities said was holding a woman at knifepoint in unincorporated Boca Raton. When deputies arrived at the 22000 block of Larkspur Trail shortly before 6:30 a.m., they heard a woman screaming for help. Deputies entered the house and said they found a woman held against her will by a man at knifepoint. They said the man refused commands to ...
BOCA RATON, FL
State
Texas State
State
Louisiana State
City
Davie, FL
State
Massachusetts State
State
West Virginia State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Davie, FL
Crime & Safety
Click10.com

FBI seeks trio of Hialeah bank robbers

HIALEAH, Fla. – Federal agents are looking for a trio of robbers who targeted a Hialeah bank Thursday, according to an FBI news release. The three robbers entered the Wells Fargo branch at 1137 W. 68th St. just before 9:40 a.m., displayed weapons, and demanded money from a bank employee, agents said.
HIALEAH, FL
CBS Miami

Aventura mom faces DUI, child neglect charges in Keys

MIAMI - An Aventura mom is facing several charges after being arrested in the Keys Thursday. Valiantsina Zhdan, 36, was charged with DUI, child neglect, resisting arrest, battery on a law enforcement officer and criminal mischief. Police said she had a blood-alcohol level of .24 at the time of her arrest. Authorities said a deputy was on patrol at approximately 9:15 p.m. on U.S. 1 near Mile Marker 60 when he observed a red Honda sedan unable to maintain its speed and maintain its lane. "The car swerved partially into oncoming traffic. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and soon learned the same vehicle had been reported as a reckless driver just prior to the stop."Deputies said Zhdan, who appeared to be intoxicated, had a 6-year-old child was sleeping in the front seat of her car. She would later fail to pass a field sobriety testZhdan repeatedly spit on the arresting deputy and began to kick the patrol car partition, causing approximately $200 in damage, according to authorities. The Florida Department of Children and Families took custody of the child. 
AVENTURA, FL
#Bank Fraud
WPBF News 25

Man loses hand after fireworks incident in Broward County

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — Video above: A look at Saturdays' top headlines. A man loss his hand after a fireworks incident in Broward County early Saturday morning. Officials responded to the scene in unincorporated Broward County around 1 a.m. following a medical call regarding the incident. Rossen Reports: New...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Robber steals from woman at airport in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A woman reported a masked robber ran away with her watch on Thursday at Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport. The woman said she was standing outside at about 1:40 a.m., near Terminal 1, when the robber targeted her, according to Claudinne Caro, a spokeswoman for the Broward Sheriff’s Office.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Publix
BOCANEWSNOW

ARMED ROBBERY ON YAMATO ROAD IN BOCA RATON

SUSPECT: “I’LL SHOOT YOU!” BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Boca Raton police department is investigating an armed robbery on Yamato Road. Investigators released this statement just after 4:15 p.m. on Thursday: OFFICIAL BOCA RATON POLICE DEPARTMENT STATEMENT On Thursday, June 30, 2022 just […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
cbs12.com

Deputies blamed for inmate leaving shower, passing contraband, running around and spraying

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A confinement status inmate in Palm Beach County's Main Detention Center left his cell without proper restraint, and passed contraband to two other inmates, tampered with an electrical outlet, and sprayed unknown chemicals in the air. The actions of the inmate — who CBS12 News has reported on in relation to a murder — led to an internal affairs investigation against two sheriff’s deputies.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

BSO investigates drowning of 10-year-old boy in Lauderdale Lakes

MIAMI -- The Broward Sheriff's Office is investigating the drowning of a 10-year-old boy in Lauderdale Lakes. Authorities said it happened Saturday morning at around 9 a.m. in the 4500 block of Northwest 32nd Court. Here is what BSO Public Information Officer Carey Codd said about the drowning: "Broward Sheriff's Office deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded to the scene and immediately began lifesaving measures on the 10-year-old male drowning victim." The child was transported to a nearby hospital, but emergency personnel could not revive him. BSO's Homicide and Crime Scene units are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.  
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL
Click10.com

‘Teen’ on bike in Miramar grabbing women, police say

MIRAMAR, Fla. – Miramar police have put out a flyer hoping someone might be able to identify possibly a teen who they say has been groping women and then riding away. Police say they have received two reports of incidents: one on Monday, June 27 at 3 p.m. and the other on Tuesday, June 28 at 5 p.m.
MIRAMAR, FL
cbs12.com

Vandals target gated community in Boca Raton, homeowners uneasy

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Residents in a senior community in Boca Raton are feeling uneasy after vandals target the neighborhood. Maybeth Binon lives in the neighborhood and thinks vandals are teenagers after a Ring doorbell camera caught it all on camera. The photo appears to show a teenager kicking in a door, his face covered with a mask and headcover.
BOCA RATON, FL

