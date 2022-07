July 4th celebrations at Historic Annapolis begin with an inspirational Naturalization Ceremony at 9 am on the outdoor terrace of the William Paca House and Garden, when people from communities around the globe become our nation’s newest citizens in a ceremony conducted by officials from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. The Naturalization Ceremony is free and open to the public, but please note seating is limited.

ANNAPOLIS, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO