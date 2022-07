Tennessee’s public school teachers have long been convinced that Gov. Bill Lee is an enemy to public education. A majority of Tennessee educators voted for Lee, the political newcomer who shocked the Republican establishment with his primary win in 2018. In deeply conservative counties like Scott County, an overwhelming majority of teachers voted for Lee. But, despite their political preferences and their vote, many teachers began to sour on the Lee administration fairly quickly. Most of the mistrust centers around Lee’s efforts to privatize education in Tennessee through the use of charter schools.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO