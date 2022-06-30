ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clanton, AL

Joiner cruises to Southern All Stars victory at Buckshot

accesswdun.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoseph Joiner led flag-to-flag en route to the Southern All Stars Dirt Racing Series victory on Saturday at Buckshot Speedway in Clanton, Alabama. Joiner beat out Billy Franklin to take the lead in turn one,...

accesswdun.com

Comments / 0

Related
birminghamtimes.com

Stallions surge past Stars in wild finish to win USFL crown

CANTON, Ohio — The USFL’s inaugural championship had everything. Great weather, a packed house, big plays and, most importantly, a thrilling game between the league’s top-two teams. The night ended with the Birmingham Stallions, the league’s top team all season, being crowned the champion after posting a 33-30 win over the Philadelphia Stars.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Raleigh News & Observer

HBCU Players Win USFL Championship Rings

HBCU players win USFL Championship rings with the Birmingham Stallions. Former Tuskegee wide receiver Peyton Ramzy and NCCU cornerback Bryan Mills were inactive for the championship game against the Philadelphia Stars but will receive their share of the title with Birmingham. View the original article to see embedded media. The...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Former runner-up Lindsay Fincher crowned Miss Alabama 2022

One year after being named as the first runner-up in the state's highest profile pageant, Lindsay Fincher got her crown. Fincher was named Miss Alabama 2022 Saturday night at the end of the competition held at Samford's Wright Center in Birmingham. She was crowned by Miss Alabama 2021 Lauren Bradford, who just beat out Fincher for last year's title before going on to finish as the first runner-up at Miss America.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Clanton, AL
Clanton, AL
Sports
State
Alabama State
State
West Virginia State
alabamaliving.coop

Take a wild ride at the Alabama Safari Park

Visitors to the Alabama Safari Park this summer can expect many of the animal residents to personally greet their human guests. In fact, you’ll have many eating out of the palm of your hand – literally. Home to more than 800 animals, visitors to the 350-acre wildlife park...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Franklin
Person
Steve Kirk
Person
Steve Austin
AL.com

Comeback Town: Overcoming a regrettable Birmingham blunder

ComebackTown giving voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. I recently wrote a column about my all-time favorite Birmingham restaurant, Joy Young. Reminiscing is fun so I began my search for my next topic. Then I drove past the Rotary Trail sign in downtown Birmingham and the idea hit...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
alabamanews.net

Autaugaville Sunflower Fields Now Open to the Public

The sunflower fields in Autaugaville opened their gates for the public and the flowers are in full bloom. The fields are open everyday from sunrise to sunset for the 10 days the sunflowers are in bloom. The Autaugaville sunflower fields have only been around since 2016 but have already become...
AUTAUGAVILLE, AL
southernhomemagazine.com

Happily, Ever After on Lake Logan Martin

Once upon a time, Rod McSweeney happened upon a rare empty lot while fishing on Lake Logan Martin. Situated on a private peninsula, it was untouched and overgrown, but its raw beauty and potential captivated the Trussville resident and his wife, Robin. The couple, who was approaching retirement at the time, dreamt of spending their next chapter surrounded by the tranquil waters and joyous laughter of their children and grandchildren, and vowed that that very spot is where their dream would come true. It took several months to convince the landowner to sell and two years to design and build, but both Rod and Robin agree that their legacy home was worth waiting for.
TRUSSVILLE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern All Stars#Cruise#Al Race Results
Bham Now

A NEW family-owned Italian restaurant will bring Italy to 280

Calling all Italian food lovers! Get ready to experience the authentic taste of Italy in Birmingham at the new Italian restaurant, Capella Italian. According to Harbert Retail, this family-owned Italian restaurant will specialize in custom-wood-fired pizzas. Keep reading for more details on what’s instore for this new pizzeria. What...
hooversun.com

Metro Roundup: New Vestavia Hills development coming on U.S. 31

After years of changing hands and sitting empty, the large lot on the southern end of U.S. 31 in Vestavia Hills is set to be turned into a large commercial development. The former Motor Lodge property is now owned by Ward Neely, who is working with local developer John Michael Bodnar and the city to turn the property into a home for multiple tenants, which will include retail, restaurant and service industries, said Vestavia Hills City Manager Jeff Downes.
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
WSFA

Well-known restaurant in Montgomery County closes its doors

GRADY, Ala. (WSFA) - A well-known Montgomery County restaurant is closing its doors after 37 years of service. Red’s Little School House in Grady opened in 1985 after founder Red Deese bought an old schoolhouse. Debbie Deese, Red’s daughter and proprietor of the restaurant, said Sunday was a bittersweet...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy