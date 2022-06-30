ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carter County, TN

Carter County Man Gets Lengthy Prison Sentence Following Undercover Drug Operation

supertalk929.com
 4 days ago

A man is sentenced to fourteen years in prison in Carter County Criminal Court Thursday...

www.supertalk929.com

Comments / 0

Related
993thex.com

Jonesborough Man Arrested On Seven Traffic Violations, Including Felony Evading, Crashes Vehicle

A Jonesborough man is to be arraigned Tuesday after being arrested on seven different traffic violations including Felony Evading arrest and DUI third offense. Johnson City Police pulled Andrew Whitson over on North Roan Street after noticing Whitson driving a U Haul Chevrolet Silverado while possibly impaired. Officers detected a strong smell of alcohol on Whitson when he was asked to exit the truck. Instead Whitson fled the scene at a high rate of speed. Officers were able to locate the U haul, disabled on Knob Creek Road after apparently striking two utility poles. Whitson attempted to flee on foot but was apprehended near the crash site. Whitson is being held in the Washington County Tennessee Detention Center.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
FOX Carolina

Suspect caught after initially getting away from officers during chase

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said a suspect is in custody after allegedly leading officers on a chase. On Saturday, July 2, 2022, deputies said they were asked to keep an eye out for a suspect who could be coming into Rutherford County. Deputies were told the suspect, 26-year-old Joshua Cain Wilson, had stolen a vehicle in Wilkes County and led officers from the North Wilkesboro Police Department on a chase before getting away.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
supertalk929.com

Investigation Underway After Kingsport Police Find Toddler Alone

An investigation is underway by officials with the Kingsport Police Department after police found an unidentified child alone Saturday morning. Police say in an Instagram post a boy with red hair thought to be around two years old was found in the 3800 block of Eastline Drive Saturday morning. Authorities say the child was found riding a toy near Miller Village Apartments. The report states the child was later identified and the case is now under active investigation.
KINGSPORT, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
County
Carter County, TN
Carter County, TN
Crime & Safety
WJHL

38 people indicted on drug charges in Dickenson Co.

(WJHL) – The Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) announced Friday that 38 people have been indicted on roughly 130 charges related to the sale of narcotics. According to the release, the DCSO, the 29th Circuit Narcotics Task Force, Virginia State Police, Clintwood Police Department and Haysi Police Department, have been conducting an operation to locate […]
DICKENSON COUNTY, VA
fox46.com

2 men arrested on firearm and meth charges in Burke County: Sheriff

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two men are facing charges after multiple firearms and illegal drugs were discovered inside a Hickory home this week, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office. North Carolina probation and parole officers requested the Sheriff’s Office at a residence located along...
BURKE COUNTY, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sting
Kingsport Times-News

Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office struggles to staff jail, endangering inmates, deputies

ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Jail is juggling understaffing issues, which lead to low numbers of employees managing the jail for long periods of time. There are four main areas of the jail: booking, where each inmate who enters the jail is processed; the male housing; the female housing; and central control, which manages the locking and unlocking of the facility’s 238 doors.
wcyb.com

Group calls for Johnson City police chief suspension

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Johnson City Police Chief Karl Turner is now facing public backlash following a lawsuit that accuses him of not investigating a series of rape accusations against one man who is not identified in the suit. That lawsuit claims Turner then fired a federal prosecutor who...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Undercover#Sting Operation#Prison#Criminal Court#Colt
993thex.com

Routine Traffic Stop In Johnson City Nets, Drugs, Cash, And Weapon

A man and woman from Johnson City are in serious trouble Wednesday morning following a routine traffic stop Tuesday night. Robert Rigsby and Miranda Sluss are now charged with possession of more than an ounce of methamphetamine and marijuana, a small amount of heroin and crack cocaine, 150 oxycodone pills and various drug paraphernalia and a large sum of cash. Rigsby is also charged with Felony Possession of loaded handgun. All of this discovered after JCPD stopped the vehicle Rigsby was driving and Sluss was a passenger in. Both Rigsby and Sluss are scheduled for arraignment in Washington County Tennessee General Sessions Court.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Go Blue Ridge

Man Charged With Firing Gun In Downtown Boone

A Morganton man is under arrest after firing a gun in downtown Boone, then fleeing into Caldwell County. On Thursday morning, June 30th at 2:11 a.m., Boone Police Officers were dispatched to Boone Saloon, located at 489 W. King St., regarding a possible impaired driver and a disturbance at the business after the patron was asked to leave at closing. The suspect left prior to arrival of officers; however, according to witnesses, fired one round from what was later to be determined as a 9 mm handgun, before fleeing the scene. A vehicle description, along with registration information was broadcast to surrounding law enforcement agencies.
BOONE, NC
elizabethton.com

Johnson City woman charged with assault

On June 27, officers of the Johnson City Police Department arrested Doris Kindle of Johnson City and charged her with aggravated assault. At approximately 10:30 a.m., officers responded to a subject threatening someone with a knife. Upon arrival, officers observed a female later identified as Kindle, holding a knife. During the course of the investigation it was found that she threatened the victim and attempted to attack him with the knife.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Bristol, Va. police looking for missing 16-year-old

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing teenager. The Bristol, Virginia Police Department is trying to locate 16-year-old Rachel Joyner. According to the police department, she was last seen by her family on Sunday evening. Joyner is described as 5-foot 2-inches tall and weighing 115 […]
BRISTOL, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJHL

JCPD: 1 dead after motorcycle rear-ends Fed-Ex truck

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Jonesborough man is dead following a Friday evening crash, police say. According to a press release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), officers were called to the scene of a collision in the 3000 block of Cherokee Road around 3 p.m. Friday. When they arrived, officers found that […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
WJHL

Horse and buggy pulled over, DUI and underage drinking charges filed

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A traffic stop of a horse and buggy resulted in DUI and underage drinking charges. At about 7:06 p.m. on June 17, the Pennsylvania State Police noticed “multiple Amish juveniles” riding unsafely in a horse and buggy, a PSP news release said. The trooper stopped the buggy. The juveniles allegedly had been consuming […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy