Watch as Caddo Bridge Pilings Are Blown Up

A new bridge is on the way, but the old bridge over Caddo Lake in the Mooringsport area is now gone. Demolition crews blew it up on Wednesday. Actually, most of the bridge was dismantled and hauled off before the explosions. The explosions had to happen to get...
Shreveport area residents can expect some pretty serious heat for the 4th of July. In fact, the National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for July 04 from 11am-7pm. Heat index values could reach between 105 and 109 during the afternoon hours. This heat will impact much of northwest Louisiana, north central Louisiana, southeast Oklahoma, east and northeast Texas and southwest Arkansas.
SHREVEPORT, La. - A car overturned on Clairborne Avenue and Queens Highway around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday. Authorities said this was the only car involved. SWEPCO was on scene because the vehicle hit a light pole. However, no repairs or loss of service occurred due to the accident. The victim...
Lila Rose Sobolak, 13, of Bossier City, LA died about 9 p.m. Saturday when the 2008 Can-Am UTV she was driving crashed on Clear Springs Church Road near Coushatta (Red River Parish). Troopers assigned to Louisiana State Police Troop G said the wreck happened north of Louisiana 155. The girl...
NEAR COUSHATTA, La. (KSLA) — A 13-year-old girl died when she lost control of a utility terrain vehicle, causing it to strike a fence and a tree then overturn. Louisiana State Police identified her as Bossier City resident Lila Rose Sobolak. The accident happened just before 9 p.m. Saturday,...
Texarkana Water Utilities (TWU) will begin a temporary change to the method of disinfecting our drinking water beginning July 6 and lasting about 6-8 weeks. The water will remain safe to drink throughout the process. TWU normally uses chloramine, a mixture of ammonia and chlorine, to disinfect water. Beginning Wednesday, July 6 and for approximately 6-8 weeks TWU will use chlorine only, also known as “free chlorine”. The periodic temporary conversion from chloramine to free chlorine is a widely used preventative maintenance procedure for municipal water systems in both Texas and Arkansas. TWU previously performed this procedure in 2015, 2018, 2019, and July-August 2021.
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Several viewers have reached out to KSLA about litter in the city. Michael Krompegal said he wants to know why the Christian Service on Levy Street can’t serve meals to people inside their building. He claims these to-go boxes end up on the streets and sidewalks on Texas Avenue, from Linwood to Mansfield Road.
Kinder, LA (KPLC) - Several drivers are stranded near the Coushatta casino after reportedly getting gas at a CITGO gas station on U.S. Hwy 165. One KPLC viewer tells us the station has since shut down the pumps. Our call to the gas station went unanswered, but the Allen Parish...
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Another heat wave is expected for the week ahead starting on the 4th. Temperatures may once again see a stretch in the triple digits. It will stay very steamy as well and heat advisories could be issued at some point next week for parts of the ArkLaTex. Rain will be tough to find as a mainly dry pattern returns to the area.
Here's to an awesome 4th of July with amazing fireworks displays and no injuries! Obviously, the goal is to have a good time and not end up with a nub. Sounds simple enough, right? Apparently not, because people end up burning things they didn't intend to every year or find themselves as a guess in their local emergency room.
McCurtain County, Ok. - A Texarkana, Arkansas man was killed in a deadly collision in McCurtain County Friday night. Authorities said a Ford pick-up driven by Justin Williston was traveling eastbound on Highway 3 near Wright City when he crossed the center line and hit a Toyota Tundra and a Chevy Silverado.
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - As the Fourth of July approaches, food for celebration is not cheap. Many are preparing to hit the outdoors for the Fourth of July weekend. Some are going to the pools, having friends over or grilling. Buying food for the holiday celebrations may set you back...
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Texarkana, Arkansas is working on a plan to make some much-needed improvements to the city’s water and sewage system, and it will mean higher rates for customers. The board of directors recently held a presentation with Texarkana Water Utilities to discuss the future of...
July 3, 2022 - State Highway 87 south of Timpson (Horton Hill) near CR 4009 was the scene of a single-vehicle crash July 2, 2022, involving a tow truck. Emergency personnel with the Timpson Volunteer Fire Department, Constable Precinct 5 and Shelby County Sheriff's Department all rushed to the location.
SHRVEPORT, La. - A memorial service was held Friday morning for the late Shreveport City Marshal Charlie Caldwell Jr. The service took place at Summer Grove Baptist Church on Jewella Avenue. A graveside service followed at Centuries Memorial Cemetery. Caldwell died after falling overboard from a boat in Florida last...
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - We’ll pick up another round of showers and storms today, but drier conditions will settle in just in time for the 4th tomorrow. The tradeoff for less rain is that the heat will be building back toward 100 degrees for much of next week. We’ll stay very humid as well.
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Caddo sheriff’s deputies responded to a deadly crash that culminated a pursuit involving Shreveport police early Saturday morning, the Sheriff’s Office reports. Sheriff’s Lt. Matt Cowden found a pickup engulfed in flames when he arrived at Woolworth Road at Colquitt Road just after...
One man is dead in a crash in southwest Caddo Parish. This crash happened after a chase in Shreveport. SPD officers were pursuing a suspect early Saturday morning. The pickup truck the officers were chasing ran off the roadway at Woolworth Road and Colquitt Road and hit a tree. The truck burst into flames just after 1 a.m..
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Over the past few days, there have been a string of violent crimes at gas stations in Shreveport. The most recent was on the morning of Thursday, June 30 at the A.K. Clark gas station in the 4000 block of Jewella Avenue. Officials say a man was shot in the face during an attempted robbery.
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — Can you imagine walking outside to your neighborhood pond and seeing dozens upon dozens of fish not in the water but lying around the perimeter of the pond?. That’s the experience residents who live in Legacy Subdivision saw just three days ago. Dozens...
An Atlanta, Tx., woman was killed in a 1-vehicle rollover accident on highway 59 just south of Texarkana Monday afternoon around 2;30 p.m., Texas DPS said. Police said the 39 year old woman, Kayla Parris was the passenger of a 2003 Ford Expedition driven by 36 – year old man, Zamanthyre Haire from Texarkana, Tx.
