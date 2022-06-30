Watch as Caddo Bridge Pilings Are Blown Up

Texarkana Water Utilities (TWU) will begin a temporary change to the method of disinfecting our drinking water beginning July 6 and lasting about 6-8 weeks. The water will remain safe to drink throughout the process. TWU normally uses chloramine, a mixture of ammonia and chlorine, to disinfect water. Beginning Wednesday, July 6 and for approximately 6-8 weeks TWU will use chlorine only, also known as “free chlorine”. The periodic temporary conversion from chloramine to free chlorine is a widely used preventative maintenance procedure for municipal water systems in both Texas and Arkansas. TWU previously performed this procedure in 2015, 2018, 2019, and July-August 2021.

TEXARKANA, TX ・ 19 HOURS AGO