ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mooringsport, LA

Watch as Caddo Bridge Pilings Are Blown Up

By Erin McCarty
News Radio 710 KEEL
News Radio 710 KEEL
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A new bridge is on the way, but the old bridge over Caddo Lake in the Mooringsport area is now gone. Demolition crews blew it up on Wednesday. Actually, most of the bridge was dismantled and hauled off before the explosions. The explosions had to happen to get...

710keel.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Radio 710 KEEL

Heat Advisory in Effect for Shreveport on 4th of July

Shreveport area residents can expect some pretty serious heat for the 4th of July. In fact, the National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for July 04 from 11am-7pm. Heat index values could reach between 105 and 109 during the afternoon hours. This heat will impact much of northwest Louisiana, north central Louisiana, southeast Oklahoma, east and northeast Texas and southwest Arkansas.
SHREVEPORT, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Car overturns on Queens Highway

SHREVEPORT, La. - A car overturned on Clairborne Avenue and Queens Highway around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday. Authorities said this was the only car involved. SWEPCO was on scene because the vehicle hit a light pole. However, no repairs or loss of service occurred due to the accident. The victim...
SHREVEPORT, LA
magnoliareporter.com

13-year-old driver of UTV dies in Northwest Louisiana wreck

Lila Rose Sobolak, 13, of Bossier City, LA died about 9 p.m. Saturday when the 2008 Can-Am UTV she was driving crashed on Clear Springs Church Road near Coushatta (Red River Parish). Troopers assigned to Louisiana State Police Troop G said the wreck happened north of Louisiana 155. The girl...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KSLA

Bossier City teen dies in UTV crash

NEAR COUSHATTA, La. (KSLA) — A 13-year-old girl died when she lost control of a utility terrain vehicle, causing it to strike a fence and a tree then overturn. Louisiana State Police identified her as Bossier City resident Lila Rose Sobolak. The accident happened just before 9 p.m. Saturday,...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shreveport, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
City
Mooringsport, LA
County
Caddo Parish, LA
Caddo Parish, LA
Government
txktoday.com

Texarkana Water Utilities: Temporary Change to Water Disinfection Procedures

Texarkana Water Utilities (TWU) will begin a temporary change to the method of disinfecting our drinking water beginning July 6 and lasting about 6-8 weeks. The water will remain safe to drink throughout the process. TWU normally uses chloramine, a mixture of ammonia and chlorine, to disinfect water. Beginning Wednesday, July 6 and for approximately 6-8 weeks TWU will use chlorine only, also known as “free chlorine”. The periodic temporary conversion from chloramine to free chlorine is a widely used preventative maintenance procedure for municipal water systems in both Texas and Arkansas. TWU previously performed this procedure in 2015, 2018, 2019, and July-August 2021.
TEXARKANA, TX
KSLA

GETTING ANSWERS: Is anything being done about the litter on Levy Street?

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Several viewers have reached out to KSLA about litter in the city. Michael Krompegal said he wants to know why the Christian Service on Levy Street can’t serve meals to people inside their building. He claims these to-go boxes end up on the streets and sidewalks on Texas Avenue, from Linwood to Mansfield Road.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Hot as a firecracker starting on the 4th!

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Another heat wave is expected for the week ahead starting on the 4th. Temperatures may once again see a stretch in the triple digits. It will stay very steamy as well and heat advisories could be issued at some point next week for parts of the ArkLaTex. Rain will be tough to find as a mainly dry pattern returns to the area.
SHREVEPORT, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Explosions#Caddo Lake#Urban Construction#Dotd#La 169#Longest Bridges
KTBS

Deadly crash in McCurtain County

McCurtain County, Ok. - A Texarkana, Arkansas man was killed in a deadly collision in McCurtain County Friday night. Authorities said a Ford pick-up driven by Justin Williston was traveling eastbound on Highway 3 near Wright City when he crossed the center line and hit a Toyota Tundra and a Chevy Silverado.
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, OK
KNOE TV8

Gas prices fall but effects of inflation still felt

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - As the Fourth of July approaches, food for celebration is not cheap. Many are preparing to hit the outdoors for the Fourth of July weekend. Some are going to the pools, having friends over or grilling. Buying food for the holiday celebrations may set you back...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

TWU rates to rise for Texarkana water, sewer improvements

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Texarkana, Arkansas is working on a plan to make some much-needed improvements to the city’s water and sewage system, and it will mean higher rates for customers. The board of directors recently held a presentation with Texarkana Water Utilities to discuss the future of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
scttx.com

SH 87 South of Timpson Scene of Tow Truck Crash

July 3, 2022 - State Highway 87 south of Timpson (Horton Hill) near CR 4009 was the scene of a single-vehicle crash July 2, 2022, involving a tow truck. Emergency personnel with the Timpson Volunteer Fire Department, Constable Precinct 5 and Shelby County Sheriff's Department all rushed to the location.
TIMPSON, TX
KTBS

City Marshal Charlie Caldwell Jr. laid to rest Friday

SHRVEPORT, La. - A memorial service was held Friday morning for the late Shreveport City Marshal Charlie Caldwell Jr. The service took place at Summer Grove Baptist Church on Jewella Avenue. A graveside service followed at Centuries Memorial Cemetery. Caldwell died after falling overboard from a boat in Florida last...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Drying out and heating up next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - We’ll pick up another round of showers and storms today, but drier conditions will settle in just in time for the 4th tomorrow. The tradeoff for less rain is that the heat will be building back toward 100 degrees for much of next week. We’ll stay very humid as well.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KPLC TV

Driver dies when truck being chased by police crashes, bursts into flames

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Caddo sheriff’s deputies responded to a deadly crash that culminated a pursuit involving Shreveport police early Saturday morning, the Sheriff’s Office reports. Sheriff’s Lt. Matt Cowden found a pickup engulfed in flames when he arrived at Woolworth Road at Colquitt Road just after...
SHREVEPORT, LA
kpyn.net

Atlanta Texas Woman dies in rollover accident on Highway 59

An Atlanta, Tx., woman was killed in a 1-vehicle rollover accident on highway 59 just south of Texarkana Monday afternoon around 2;30 p.m., Texas DPS said. Police said the 39 year old woman, Kayla Parris was the passenger of a 2003 Ford Expedition driven by 36 – year old man, Zamanthyre Haire from Texarkana, Tx.
TEXARKANA, TX
News Radio 710 KEEL

News Radio 710 KEEL

Shreveport, LA
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News 710 KEEL has the best news coverage for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy