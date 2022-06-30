Amber Heard Still Under Investigation For Perjury In Australia Weeks After Losing Defamation Case To Ex-Johnny Depp

Mega

Amber Heard is under investigation for perjury in Australia following an incident that took place in 2015, Radar has confirmed.

Less than one month after the 36-year-old actress lost a defamation lawsuit to ex-husband Johnny Depp and was ordered to pay him $8.5 million , Heard is facing even more legal trouble stemming from a vacation the former couple took to the country in 2015.

That is the shocking revelation from a recent Daily Mail report that – after first reporting on the perjury investigation against Heard in October 2021 – has since confirmed that the damning investigation is still ongoing.

According to the outlet, the Australian Department of Agriculture, Water and the Environment is still “investigating allegations of perjury by Ms. Heard during court proceedings for the 2015 illegal importation of two dogs into Australia.”

The dogs in question are Heard’s two Yorkshire terriers, Pistol and Boo. Heard failed to properly declare the dogs when she and Depp visited Australia in 2015, which broke the country’s strict quarantine and biosecurity laws.

Heard was charged with two counts of illegally importing the animals that July, although the case was closed in April 2016 after the actress pled guilty to falsifying travel documents and paid a fine of $7,650.

But despite the case being closed in April 2016, the entire incident was revived in 2020 after Kevin Murphy – Depp’s former estate manager – told London's High Court that he had warned Heard about the strict policies, procedures and entry rules when bringing animals into Australia.

“I also explained to Ms. Heard several times the fact that trying to take the dogs into Australia without completing the mandatory process was illegal and could result in very harsh penalties including euthanizing the dogs,” Murphy testified during Depp’s libel case against The Sun in 2020.

“When I expressed that I was extremely uncomfortable with this, Ms. Heard said to me 'Well I want your help on this … I wouldn't want you to have a problem with your job,” he continued, alleging that Heard ordered him to provide a false statement regarding the matter.

“It became very apparent that Ms. Heard was threatening my job stability unless I cooperated with providing a declaration that supported her false account for the Australian proceedings,” Murphy, who worked for Depp for eight years, added.

“Because of this I felt extreme pressure to cooperate, despite knowing this would involve being untruthful.”

If found guilty of perjury, Heard could face up to 14 years behind bars in Australia – although it is reportedly unlikely that the government would have her extradited over the matter.