It's no easy task to stay updated on the renewal and cancellation statuses for all your favorite shows. From the long-running network procedurals — and their many spin-offs — to the newly launched franchises on various streaming services, there is an overwhelming amount of television to keep track of. But don't fret, because TV Guide is following all the announcements about the TV series getting renewed and canceled across major networks and platforms. And we're putting the information all in one place.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO