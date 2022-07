AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— According to a release from the Amarillo Police Department, Robert Daniel York, 38, was arrested on a charge of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and booked into Potter County Jail Thursday after an alleged assault on the 1100 block of Rosemont. The release stated that at around 9:40 a.m. officers were sent […]

AMARILLO, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO