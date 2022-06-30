Supreme Court says EPA does not have authority to set climate standards for power plants

Walmart CEO Doug McMillon said the company is weighing how to respond to a Supreme Court decision that ended the federal right to an abortion. He sent a memo to the retailer's employees on Friday. The company is the nation's largest private employer, and its headquarters is in Arkansas, a...
Thursday's ruling by the Supreme Court declared that it was beyond the scope of the EPA's authority to dictate that power generation be shifted from one source to another. But the EPA and state governments still have many tools in their arsenal. The ruling opens the door to more litigation,...
Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell has issued a major warning to Democrats: Republicans won't agree to a bill to bolster US competitiveness with China if Democrats continue to pursue an economic agenda they are trying to pass along straight party lines this summer.
Now that Republican-appointed Supreme Court justices have overturned Roe v. Wade, and states are moving forward with abortion bans, a new conversation is taking shape, which was once limited to hypothetical thought experiments: the limits of GOP officials’ principles. On “Meet the Press” this past weekend, for example, NBC...
President Joe Biden on Friday met with Democratic governors including New York's Kathy Hochul and Illinois' J.B. Pritzker to discuss abortion access. Biden said the U.S. government would protect women seeking abortion across state lines following the Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade. "I'm going to do everything in...
Guns remain a part of national identity in the U.S., but recent mass shootings have called into question how their sales and the business should be regulated. Critics of the firearm industry are advocating for wider litigation against manufacturers, and politicians in some states are pushing for inventive solutions, such as high taxes and liability insurance. But a conservative-dominated Supreme Court could be a unmovable obstacle to efforts like those for years to come.
We are entering a population crisis. The naked eye won’t discern it, because the population of England and Wales is at an all-time high of nearly 60 million. But look more closely, and you’ll see that all the gains are in the 70-74 age bracket, closely followed by the over-90s. The birthrate is dropping off, which you might not notice now, but the you who needs your bin emptied in 20 years’ time might.
The nation was shocked when 53 migrants were found dead in an abandoned tractor-trailer nearly 150 miles north of the US border. Krish O'Mara Vignarajah, president and chief executive of the Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service, suggests policy changes that could help end the failure of a deterrence-based framework and stem the tragic loss of human life.
After the Supreme Court's historic decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, some doctors are highlighting the 2012 death of a pregnant woman in Ireland and warning that the same thing could happen on a large scale in the United States. Dr. Savita Halappanavar, a 31-year-old Indian-born dentist, died in 2012...
U.S. President Joe Biden presented the idea of an oil price cap to the rest of the G-7 leaders and his counterparts agreed to look at how to do it. Energy analysts have questioned exactly how the G-7 can impose a price ceiling for Russian oil, warning that the plan could backfire if key consumers are not involved, and time may be running out to make it workable.
The best way to save the planet isn't necessarily recycling – it's stepping into a voting booth. That's according to celebrity science educator Bill Nye, television's "The Science Guy," who spoke at the Aspen Ideas Festival in Aspen, Colorado, last week. "To be sure, recycling the bottles, don't throw the plastic away [and] compost your compostable things ... Start there," Nye said. "[But] if you want to do one thing about climate change: Vote."
Crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC) is seeking protection from creditors in the United States under Chapter 15 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code. Singapore-based 3AC is one of the biggest casualties of the latest so-called "crypto winter" to date. CNBC reported Wednesday that Three Arrows had fallen into liquidation.
A new report details the results of an investigation into deficiencies in the Social Security Administration's handling of mail during the Covid-19 pandemic. The Social Security Administration mostly shuttered its offices to in-person services in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, leaving people to rely on telephone and mail communication. The...
The Biden administration released a five-year plan on Friday that would block all new offshore oil drilling in the Atlantic and Pacific oceans, while allowing some drilling in the Gulf of Mexico and the south coast of Alaska. The proposed plan, which has not been finalized, could allow up to...
Surging gasoline prices in the U.S. are showing signs of impact on consumption, according to one risk analyst. "We're starting to see some signs of demand destruction, particularly for gasoline, but it's really just off some of the highs of last year, when gasoline prices were much cheaper," said Rachel Ziemba, founder of Ziemba Insights, a research firm.
Mark Twain once noted that news of his death was greatly exaggerated. In the case of inflation, that news may be an understatement, despite today's sudden worries that rapid price increases may live on forever. There has been a complete collapse in a wide variety of inflation indicators. Indeed, financial...
Comments / 0