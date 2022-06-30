Supreme Court says EPA does not have authority to set climate standards for power plants

We are entering a population crisis. The naked eye won’t discern it, because the population of England and Wales is at an all-time high of nearly 60 million. But look more closely, and you’ll see that all the gains are in the 70-74 age bracket, closely followed by the over-90s. The birthrate is dropping off, which you might not notice now, but the you who needs your bin emptied in 20 years’ time might.

IMMIGRATION ・ 30 MINUTES AGO