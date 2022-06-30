ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Radio station in Canada has been playing Rage Against the Machine song on loop for over 24 hours

By Emily Mikkelsen, Nexstar Media Wire
WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YuGgG_0gQwyUED00

( WGHP ) — Regular listeners of Vancouver’s KISS-FM radio station were treated to something a little different when they tuned in on Wednesday morning. And Wednesday afternoon. And Wednesday night. And Thursday morning.

KISS-FM 104.9 began playing Rage Against the Machine’s fiery protest anthem “Killing In the Name” around 6 a.m. Wednesday morning following layoffs at the station, according to Rolling Stone . The song was still playing on loop as of Thursday morning.

‘Best Americana Performance’: Grammys announce new categories

At least three DJs will no longer be working at the station, The Vancouver Sun reported. Two of the laid-off morning show DJs, Kevin Lim and Sonia Sidhu, released a statement on Twitter :

“KISS is changing and unfortunately we were informed that we won’t be part of this new chapter,” they wrote, in part. “Although this comes with mixed emotions, we want to express one overwhelming feeling: gratitude. We are so incredibly thankful for everyone who shared their mornings with us and invited us into their lives through the radio and our podcast. We’ve never taken you for granted.”

Rolling Stone said that listeners who tuned into the station reported hearing the song stop only for listeners to make requests for the song once again, although some Twitter users report that their requests to change the song were denied. Other times, the song paused for listeners to imitate portions of the track that are normally censored.

Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello has since become aware of the station’s playlist, retweeting a fan who shared the news on social media.

“It’s beautiful,” the fan wrote.

Rage Against the Machine slams SCOTUS abortion ruling, donates $475K to abortion rights groups

It’s unclear who is behind the Rage-loop at Vancouver’s KISS-FM, but at least a few Twitter users believe it to be a publicity stunt — perhaps signaling a format change — and not a direct response to the layoffs.

“Killing in the Name” was released in 1992 on Rage Against the Machine’s self-titled debut album. It went triple platinum, with Rolling Stone naming it one of the greatest metal albums of all time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Couple accused of killing 12-year-old in SC

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A couple was charged with murder following the death of a 12-year-old girl in Fountain Inn. The Fountain Inn Police Department charged Shawnetta Shawntae Faust and Barkee Jameel Faust on June 21st in the murder of Ashantae Unique Glenn. According to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office, Glenn died at Hillcrest […]
FOUNTAIN INN, SC
WNCT

Two killed, two injured in Kinston shootings

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police are investigating two shootings that happened Sunday, killing two people and injuring at least two others. Police said they responded on Sunday at approximately 4:20 a.m. to a report of a person shot in the 300 block of Sunshine Steet. Officers found Kianna Newborn, 25, of Kinston dead after […]
KINSTON, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sonia Sidhu
Person
Tom Morello
Person
Kevin Lim
WNCT

Police in North Carolina fatally shoot armed woman

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina fatally shot a woman after an unsuccessful de-escalation attempt and struggle over a weapon, authorities said Saturday. The incident began when Fayetteville police officers were called Friday night to a home for a reported attempted break-in, the Fayetteville Observer reported. Assistant Fayetteville Police Chief James Nolette said a […]
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WNCT

Thieves steal $7K worth of copper wire from NC Lowes, deputies say

DENVER, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Four people are accused of walking out of a Lowes in Denver last week with more than $7,000 worth of copper wire, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said a man and three women walked into the store on June...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rage Against The Machine#Canada#Radio Station#Mixed Emotions#Fm Radio#Rolling Stone#The Vancouver Sun
WNCT

Person detained in North Carolina jail dies at hospital

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — A person who was being detained in a North Carolina jail has died, authorities said. The Durham County Sheriff’s Office said the unidentified person died after being taken to a local hospital, news outlets reported. The person’s identity will be released after the family is notified, the sheriff’s office said. The […]
DURHAM COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Man struck by lightning near island off North Carolina

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina say a man was struck by lightning near Masonboro Island. WECT-TV reports that the man was struck about 3:15 p.m. on Sunday. The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office responded with their Marine Unit, along with Wilmington Police Department’s Marine Unit....
WILMINGTON, NC
WNCT

‘Tears of happiness’: 5-year-old survivor of deadly Currituck crash finally leaves hospital

CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Kayden Johnson, a 5-year-old from Emporia, Va., was the lone survivor of a two-vehicle crash on Caratoke Highway on March 25. After over three months in the hospital and three spine surgeries, Kayden is paralyzed from the waist down. Kayden’s grandfather, 55-year-old Kenneth Lucy, and the other driver, 73-year-old Rodney Minton, […]
CURRITUCK COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Music
Place
Vancouver, CA
WNCT

Hedgepeth off ventilator, showing slow signs of progress

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Some of the best news regarding the recovery of the Beaufort County Emergency Services director came on Sunday from his family. In the latest post to the Arthur Christian Church Facebook page, the family of Carnie Hedgepeth said early Monday he has been taken off the ventilator since Sunday. Though he is still in a comatose state, it’s another sign of good news in the slow recovery process following a motorcycle crash with a vehicle that happened in June.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Man drowns at N.C. beach, officials urge caution post-storm

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man drowned in the water off Oak Island and a handful of other swimmers in the area required assistance Sunday, authorities said. A news release from the town of Oak Island said responders arrived Sunday afternoon to find the 52-year-old from Hickory had been pulled to shore […]
OAK ISLAND, NC
WNCT

Police: 2 kids among 6 wounded in shooting

CLINTON, N.C. (AP) — Two children were among six people who were wounded Saturday night in an apparent drive-by shooting, police in eastern North Carolina said. Officers responded to a home for a report of shots fired around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, the Clinton Police Department said in a news release. They found six people suffering […]
CLINTON, NC
WNCT

Ex-FBI agent on Armstrong: Anyone who helped is ‘on the hook’

CHICAGO (NewsNation) — Following the capture in Costa Rica of Kaitlin Armstrong — the Texas woman accused of killing professional cyclist Anna Moriah “Mo” Wilson — one former FBI agent is predicting more charges to follow. “If she was aided and abetted in regards to...
CHICAGO, IL
WNCT

Police: 2 North Carolina officers shoot, injure suspect

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (AP) — One person was injured after being shot by police at a motel in Carolina Beach early Saturday morning, authorities said. Two officers with the Carolina Beach Police Department were involved in the shooting around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, the StarNews reported, citing a news release from the department. The suspect was taken […]
CAROLINA BEACH, NC
WNCT

What we know about the Highland Park Parade suspect

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Officials have captured Robert “Bobby” Crimo III, the suspect in the Highland Park parade shooting Monday morning that left six dead and twenty-four others hospitalized. Robert “Bobby” E. Crimo III, age 22, was taken into custody around 6:30 p.m. in North Chicago. Authorities said he was driving a silver 2010 Honda […]
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
WNCT

WNCT

26K+
Followers
17K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy