Daytona Beach, FL

Daytona’s July 4 Veterans Parade starts on Main Street

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere will be a Fourth of July Veterans Parade, beginning at 10 a.m. Monday, July 4, on Main Street in Daytona Beach. The parade will pay tribute to veterans and first responders. Organized by the Marine Corps League Daytona, the parade’s lineup will feature nearly 30 local military organizations, as well...

