Daytona’s July 4 Veterans Parade starts on Main Street

1. Tell readers a bit about yourself and how you ended up in Flagler County. My name is Tahni Chiarelli (pronounced Taw-nee Sure-elly). My husband, Tom, and I have been married for 28 years. We have 6 children who are all grown and married and we are about to have our 11th grandchild! Our only “child” at home is our rescue dog, Katie. We are from Missouri (Kansas City area – Go Chiefs!), where I was an elementary teacher and my husband worked for the St. Luke’s Medical Health Systems. We vacationed with our family up and down the Atlantic Coast of Florida almost every year since our first year of marriage. About 6 years ago on one of these vacations, we took the scenic route down A1A from South Carolina to our destination. We fell in love with this area as we drove through and knew we would move here when Tom retired. Definitely a hidden piece of paradise! Even though I have been a beach girl at heart my whole life, we officially became Floridians a little over a year ago.

PALM COAST, FL ・ 6 HOURS AGO