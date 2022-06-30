ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

32-year-old defendant, who led a multi-year heroin and fentanyl distribution ring, pled guilty in federal court

Davenport Journal
Davenport Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32tCTp_0gQwv1Uu00

Cedar Rapids, IOWA – According to the court documents, the 32-year-old defendant was convicted of one count of conspiracy to distribute more than one kilogram of heroin, four counts of distributing controlled substances (heroin, fentanyl, and another synthetic form of fentanyl called acetyl fentanyl), and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

His name is Brian Dennis and he reportedly admitted that he conspired to distribute more than one kilogram of heroin between 2017 and June 2021.

The defendant also admitted that, in early June 2021, he possessed a firearm after he had previously been convicted of a felony.

Dennis also admitted to personally distributing substances containing heroin, fentanyl, and acetyl fentanyl on four occasions in December 2020 and January 2021.

That evidence showed that during the months of the wiretap, Dennis employed intermediaries whom he supplied with purported heroin to distribute to customers.

Several of those customers regularly distributed that purported heroin to other individuals.

The defendant now faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years’ imprisonment and a possible maximum sentence of life imprisonment, a $14,250,000 fine, and a lifetime of supervised release following any imprisonment.

Comments / 5

Related
KCJJ

Convicted domestic abuser charged with discharging firearm multiple times near Swisher

A convicted domestic abuser faces charges that he discharged a firearm multiple times outside a residence west of Swisher. Johnson County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to an address on the 1500 block of 120th Street NW just before 8:45pm on June 24th after a neighbor reported hearing at least ten gunshots coming from a nearby house. 35-year-old Robert Thornton of Cedar Rapids allegedly told investigators that he had been firing a 9mm handgun he keeps for home protection. The gun was found in the driver’s side door panel of the vehicle he was driving.
SWISHER, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Cedar Rapids, IA
Crime & Safety
City
Cedar Rapids, IA
KCJJ

IC woman accused of threatening to shoot rental employee and her family

Allegedly threatening to shoot a rental company employee and her family has led to an Iowa City woman’s arrest. 41-year-old Jaqueline Kaminski of South Johnson Street was booked into the Johnson County Jail just before 3:30 Saturday afternoon. Iowa City Police say Kaminski called the South Gilbert Street office of Apartments at Iowa just before 1:15 Tuesday afternoon to discuss a maintenance issue. Once the legitimate issue was discussed, Kaminski allegedly yelled at and threatened the employee, telling her at one point she would shoot the employee and her children. Kaminski later reportedly clarified to a police sergeant that she specifically told the woman she would shoot her in the face.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCJJ

IC man accused of pointing firearm at girlfriend during domestic dispute

An Iowa City man faces charges that he aimed a firearm at his girlfriend during a domestic dispute. Iowa City Police were called to the Wayne Avenue residence of 28-year-old Isiah Bryant just after 5:45 Friday night. The alleged victim’s mother reported that Bryant had pulled a gun on her daughter. Bryant and the woman have been dating for 12 years and share a child together.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCJJ

Coralville Hy-Vee employee accused of stealing over $4,500

A Coralville Hy-Vee employee is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from the business. According to Coralville Police, staff at the Crosspark Road Hy-Vee began investigating suspicious cash register withdrawals when their attention turned to 36-year-old employee Kevin Woods of South Lucas Street in Iowa City. Woods allegedly made multiple fraudulent transactions from April 27th to June 29th, then pocketed the money from the register. Investigators say the incidents were caught on surveillance video.
CORALVILLE, IA
superhits106.com

Dubuque Man Gets 40 Years in Prison For Crimes Against Infant and 2 Girls

A Dubuque man was sentenced Wednesday to 40 years in prison for a violent attack on an infant left in his care, as well as sex crimes against two girls. 20 year old Nicholas Beversdorf of Dubuque was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to six counts of child endangerment causing bodily injury and one count each of third-degree sexual abuse and indecent contact with a child. A report says police spoke with Ashley Gregory of Dubuque who reported finding injuries on her then-1-year-old daughter after the infant was in Beversdorf’s care for a little more than two hours on August 20th. Following the news about the infant attack, which injured the infant, two girls who were then younger than 15 reported that they were the victims of sexual crimes committed by Beversdorf.
DUBUQUE, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heroin#Fentanyl#Federal Court
KCJJ

Iowa City woman facing prison sentence after forging checks

An Iowa City woman was taken into custody Wednesday after allegedly cashing a forged check and attempting to cash another. Police say that 46-year-old Jeanny Gatlin of Southgate Avenue went to the South Clinton Street branch of MidWestOne Bank and allegedly cashed a forged check for $626.00. She then reportedly went to the other Clinton Street branch and had another fake check for $650 that staff recognized as forged. Police were called and were on scene to meet Gatlin.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCJJ

Search warrant leads to arrest of North Liberty man

A North Liberty man has been arrested after a search warrant of his residence turned up marijuana. The warrant was executed the afternoon of May 19th at the Alydar Drive residence of 24-year-old Nicholas Wombacher, where over 40 grams of marijuana was allegedly located. Also reportedly found was a scale, packaging material, and a vacuum sealer. Marijuana paraphernalia was allegedly located in multiple rooms, and meth paraphernalia was allegedly located in Wombacher’s garage.
NORTH LIBERTY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KCJJ

Second suspect arrested for allegedly dealing drugs from Iowa City apartment

Iowa City Police have arrested a second suspect in an alleged drug dealing operation out of an apartment complex. Police executed a search warrant on the Quarters apartment of 25-year-old Kregory Warren on Highway Six East at around 5pm on January 20th. While officers were making entry into the apartment, Warren reportedly fled to his personal bathroom and flushed several bags of pills, commonly known as “M30s,” which are known to contain fentanyl. One pill didn’t make it, and officers sent It to the DCI lab, where it tested positive for fentanyl.
IOWA CITY, IA
tamatoledonews.com

Weekly Record July 15-20

A criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty. David Earl Lentner, 56, of Tama was arrested by the Tama Police Department for possession of drug paraphernalia, being ineligible to carry a weapon and possession of a controlled substance. Lentner was released the same day on a pre-trial release.
TAMA COUNTY, IA
KCJJ

Iowa City man arrested for OWI adds to charges after being uncooperative with police

An Iowa City man who was arrested for OWI this week had additional charges levied after his alleged uncooperative behavior with police. An officer reportedly observed 22-year-old Tariq Den Beste of Sunset Street just before 1:30 am Tuesday and stopped him at the intersection of South Gilbert Street and Highway 6 for allegedly speeding and stopping in a crosswalk. A traffic stop was initiated, and Den Beste reportedly had bloodshot watery eyes, unsteady balance, slurred speech and the odor of ingested alcohol.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCJJ

Wellman man in custody charged after incident at UIHC

A Wellman man who was in custody and receiving medical care has been charged with assault. Police say that 33-year-old Rakeem Eberhart was at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics at about 4:30 Monday afternoon when he spat blood in the face and eyes of two health care providers and a security guard. All three individuals received medical treatment after the incident.
WELLMAN, IA
KCJJ

Area transient with previous theft convictions allegedly caught in the act at Coralville HyVee two days in a row

An area transient with theft convictions out of Dubuque County allegedly stole from the Lantern Park Hyvee in Coralville twice over the weekend. The first incident occurred on Friday morning. Yahya Karim reportedly walked past all points of sale with about $45 in merchandise. He was taken into custody, and because of his previous convictions was charged with 3rd degree Theft, an aggravated misdemeanor.
CORALVILLE, IA
KCJJ

Coralville woman charged after stealing a phone during a Ped Mall incident

A Coralville woman faces robbery charges after allegedly taking a cellphone from an individual during an assault at the Ped Mall. The incident occurred just after 1:30 am Sunday in the area outside the Iowa City Public Library. According to police, 26-year-old Shonda House of Holiday Road had been involved in a physical altercation on the Ped Mall earlier, and approached the alleged victim. She then began punching the victim multiple times and reportedly stole the victim’s cellphone from their hand before running away.
CORALVILLE, IA
KCJJ

Coralville man accused of stealing bikes from UIHC

Coralville man accused of stealing bikes from UIHC. A Coralville man who was reportedly seen on surveillance video stealing two bikes from the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics was arrested Wednesday after allegedly being found in possession of another stolen bicycle. According to the criminal complaints, 47-year-old Jeremiah Johnson...
CORALVILLE, IA
Davenport Journal

Davenport Journal

Davenport, IA
34K+
Followers
1K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The Davenport Journal is Davenport’s leading source for local news, COVID-19 updates and local events.

 https://davenportjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy