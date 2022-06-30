32-year-old defendant, who led a multi-year heroin and fentanyl distribution ring, pled guilty in federal court

Cedar Rapids, IOWA – According to the court documents, the 32-year-old defendant was convicted of one count of conspiracy to distribute more than one kilogram of heroin, four counts of distributing controlled substances (heroin, fentanyl, and another synthetic form of fentanyl called acetyl fentanyl), and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

His name is Brian Dennis and he reportedly admitted that he conspired to distribute more than one kilogram of heroin between 2017 and June 2021.

The defendant also admitted that, in early June 2021, he possessed a firearm after he had previously been convicted of a felony.

Dennis also admitted to personally distributing substances containing heroin, fentanyl, and acetyl fentanyl on four occasions in December 2020 and January 2021.

That evidence showed that during the months of the wiretap, Dennis employed intermediaries whom he supplied with purported heroin to distribute to customers.

Several of those customers regularly distributed that purported heroin to other individuals.

The defendant now faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years’ imprisonment and a possible maximum sentence of life imprisonment, a $14,250,000 fine, and a lifetime of supervised release following any imprisonment.