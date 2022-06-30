ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston County, MI

State Rep. Jewell Jones sentenced after probation violation

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOWELL — State Rep. Jewell Jones pleaded guilty Thursday in Livingston County Court to a probation violation in connection to a previous drunken driving conviction. His attorney, Byron Nolen, said the probation violation occurred because Jones' grandmother recently died and he was drinking, then failed an alcohol screening the next...

