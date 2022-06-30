ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Rapper Ice Cube partners with NFL to strengthen Black economic equality

By Olafimihan Oshin
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TUuO5_0gQwtwM800

The NFL has announced it has partnered with rapper and actor Ice Cube’s Contract with Black America Institute to enhance the league’s efforts to increase economic equity and partnerships with Black-owned businesses.

In a news release on Thursday, the league said its collaboration with Cube, whose real name is O’Shea Jackson, will focus on ways to identify career opportunities in the financial, tech, and production sectors fields and to increase the direct and indirect spending on national Black businesses to help close the racial and economic wealth gap in the U.S.

Court denies motion by Laundrie parents to dismiss Petito civil lawsuit

Contract with Black America Institute, founded in 2020 amid the social justice and racial inequality protests in response to high-profile police killings of Black Americans, is an organization that focuses on economic inclusion within the Black community.

“For more than a year, the CWBA Institute has been working closely with the NFL on identifying resources to build stronger, more substantive economic partnerships with the Black community,” Jackson, a member of legendary hip-hop group NWA, said in a statement. “Our team at CWBA, including my longtime business partner and entertainment lawyer Jeff Kwatinetz, and advisors Ja’Ron Smith and Chris Pilkerton, are focused on building corporate partnerships with measurable economic growth outcomes for Black communities across the country. We believe this is a giant step in the right direction.”

Jackson, who also founded his own semi-professional basketball league “Big 3,” has been pushing for more economic equity in the black community.

Jackson shared in a February 2021 interview that the Biden administration reached out to him about a possible meeting on his Contract with Black America proposal , an initiative that focuses on issues within the Black community such as banking and finance, justice, policing, and reparations as well.

Poll shows members of both parties see the other as ‘generally bullies’

Jackson months earlier didn’t take part in a Zoom meeting with then-Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris and other prominent Black entertainers, saying the meeting wouldn’t “be productive.” The actor and rapper also received scrutiny for working with former President Trump’s administration on his “Platinum Plan” proposal.

“Our partnership with CWBA is another reminder that partnering with intentional organizations is critical to everything we do at the League,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “Black businesses play a major role in our country’s economic prosperity. We understand these businesses have not always had the opportunity for exponential growth, so we are pleased to have partners like Ice Cube and his organization, CWBA, in a continued, collective push toward greater economic inclusion.”

The NFL has spent and allocated $125 Million to Black-owned and operated businesses within the past years, the statement noted.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

6 arrested in Niceville drug bust, kids found sleeping in filth

NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said 6 people face drug charges after deputies executed a narcotics search warrant Tuesday, June 28. The OCSO said they found two small children sleeping on dirty clothes crawling with cockroaches in the home. Deputies entered the home on Pine street off East HWY 20 on […]
NICEVILLE, FL
WKRG News 5

Man found overboard in open waters near Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The United States Coast Guard said a man was reported overboard 12 miles south of Panama City early Sunday morning. The USCG said they received a report from a crew member of a fishing vessel around 4 a.m. that the captain of the boat fell overboard while it was on […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ice Cube
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Roger Goodell
WKRG News 5

Woman stabbed picking up child from Theodore home: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating after a woman was stabbed early Saturday morning at home in Theodore. According to Mobile Police, the suspect contacted the victim asking her to pick up her son from a home in the 6900 block of Cary Hamilton Road in Theodore at about 12:30 Saturday morning. “When […]
MOBILE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#African Americans#Economic Equality#American Football#Rapper Ice Cube#The U S Court#Black Americans#The Cwba Institute#Nwa#Cwba
WKRG News 5

Shooting Saturday morning, seventh since June 27: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department responded to a “shots fired” scene early Saturday morning, marking the seventh similar situation since Monday, June 27. At around 2:19 a.m. Saturday, July 2, officers responded to the 5900 block of Westhaven Drive after a report of gunshots, according to a release from the MPD. Police […]
WKRG News 5

Police looking for help in alleged scam case in Orange Beach

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Orange Beach Police say they need the public’s help. They’re asking anyone who’s had contact with businesses connected to Jason Ryan Quinnelly to reach out to them. According to a post made Friday afternoon, Quinnelly has been attached to certain businesses and alleged scams in the area. They’re asking anyone […]
ORANGE BEACH, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WKRG News 5

Gulf Shores man dies in Fort Morgan Crash

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG)  — Alabama State Troopers are investigating a multi-vehicle crash that took the life of a man from Gulf Shores. A news release from ALEA says a vehicle driven by 53-year-old Robert Felts Jr. of Gulf Shores collided head-on with another vehicle on Fort Morgan Road Thursday night at about 11 pm. […]
GULF SHORES, AL
WKRG News 5

Young Dolph murder suspects appear in court

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Suspects in the murder of Memphis rapper Young Dolph Court appeared in court Friday. Bond hearings for suspects Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith were scheduled for Friday but a judge extended Smith’s hearing until July 18. A date for Johnson’s bond hearing has not been set. Both will appear back in court […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WKRG News 5

Tips for helping sensitive ears cope with Fourth of July firework blasts

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — As the Fourth of July approaches, many places in the Tri-State area are preparing their firework shows. While fireworks are an American tradition to celebrate Independence Day, some with sensitive ears, such as pets or veterans, can experience high anxiety during the blasts. To help with this anxiety, 13 News has […]
LIFESTYLE
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

41K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy