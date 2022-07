With the strike at CNH ongoing, it is more important now than ever before that we support the brave women and men of UAW Local 180 who have been on strike since May 2. To show our support, the Milwaukee Area Labor Council – in partnership with the Wisconsin Alliance for Retired Americansl – will be demonstrating with the striking workers on the picket line on Wednesday, July 6 from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Highway 11/Durand Avenue picket line. We would like you to join us!

1 DAY AGO