Corvallis, OR

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Corvallis metro area

By Stacker
columbiagorgenews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompiled a list of cities with the fastest...

www.columbiagorgenews.com

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Channel 6000

Oregon on the 4th: Sun, clouds, BBQ, firework haze

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Let Monday’s forecast be the cherry on the top of the Fourth of July celebrations. It won’t be a summer day that pushes the heat, but it will be a wonderful day to be outdoors. If you’re getting together with friends or hitting...
PORTLAND, OR
kcfmradio.com

Mapleton Staple Reopens; Monkey Pox in Lane County; City Names Pitcher to top Law Enforcement Post

A cornerstone of the Mapleton business community has reopened. For years area residents and visitors could stop at the Alpha-Bit for a quick bite or to browse an eclectic and sometime funky selection of gifts and antiques. The café has reopened under new ownership and still offers the same experience. New owner Jon Noland is serving up soups, sandwiches and sweets; made fresh daily Thursdays through Monday. Noland also has the smoker going out front most days for a varying line-up of specials. The sweets are made by Noland’s mother, Orie Jenks, she owned and operated the Little Blue Hen Café at 17th street in Florence for many years.
LANE COUNTY, OR
Lebanon-Express

'Cue culture comes to Sweet Home

Sweet Home will be the meat home of the Pacific Northwest if a growing movement of barbecue enthusiasts gets its way. That was the hope of organizers at the Sweet Home Icebox Cook Off Saturday, July 2, the first public version of the competitive and sanctioned ‘cue cookout that drew meat-burning experts from as far away as Canada and Kansas City, Kansas.
SWEET HOME, OR
hh-today.com

Waverly Lake algae: How about this idea?

Like every summer in recent years, Albany’s Waverly Lake is now covered by a growing mass of algae on the surface of the pond. In the fall the algae will die and disappear, and by winter they’ll be gone. But in winter, who cares what the lake looks...
ALBANY, NY
opb.org

Cyclist rescued after falling down ravine in Oregon’s Polk County

Fire officials in Oregon’s Polk County rescued a bicyclist who fell down a ravine Saturday. Southwest Polk Fire District and other responders say they had to rely on GPS coordinates to find the cyclist, who had crashed and fallen near a Forest Service road, according to a press release. The area is east of Salem, Oregon.
POLK COUNTY, OR
KATU.com

Fourth of July fireworks shows happening in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. — Are you looking to find somewhere to watch fireworks this Fourth of July?. A few cities including Portland, Vancouver, and Cannon Beach have banned the use of fireworks. RELATED | Where can fireworks be sold, used in Western Oregon & SW Washington?. If you are looking...
PORTLAND, OR
kezi.com

Local students could go to Oregon22, free of charge

EUGENE & SPRINGFIELD, Ore. - Some middle and high school girls have an opportunity to go to the World Athletics Championships for free. This is thanks to an empowerment workshop on Sunday, July 10th at Willamalane. The workshop is called 'The DreamBuildHER', organized by the nonprofit TrackGirlz. The workshop will...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
kezi.com

Search is on for missing hiker in Linn county

LINN COUNTY, Ore. - Linn County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing climber last seen on Mount Jefferson. Jeffrey Dale, 29, of Texas was last seen near the summit of Mount Jefferson near the 10,200' elevation mark, deputies said. Linn County Sheriff's Office deputies said the report came in...
LINN COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

Hwy. 36 Fatal, Lane Co., July 4

On Thursday, June 30, 2022 at approximately 5:08 PM, Oregon State Police and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Hwy 36 and Dorsey Lane. This is approximately 3 miles west of Junction City. Preliminary investigation revealed a southbound red Jeep Renegade, operated by Evelyn Carder (91) of Eugene, was stopped on Dorsey Lane at the intersection of Hwy 36. Carder proceeded into the intersection and was struck by a westbound yellow Freightliner dump truck, operated by Fred Morgan Jr (67) of Cheshire. Carder sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Morgan received minor injuries. Hwy 36 was closed for approximately 4 hours.
JUNCTION CITY, OR
kezi.com

1 person dead from vehicle pedestrian crash

VENETA, Ore.-- One person is dead following a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash Saturday evening. Lane Fire Authority crews responded to the area of Territorial Road and Highway 126 around 7:45 p.m. Officials said the pedestrian died as a result of the crash. As of 10:25 p.m., Oregon Department of Transportation...
VENETA, OR
kptv.com

Logging accident severely injures Oregon man

SPRINGFIELD Ore. (KPTV) – An Oregon man is fighting for his life in a Springfield hospital after a logging accident. Parker Price is suffering from severe spinal cord breaks, his right lung has collapsed and his left one has pneumonia. His wife Rachel Price is days away from having a baby and says the accident has been devastating to the family.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
KXL

What Are The Rules On Fireworks?

PORTLAND, Ore. — Fireworks are not allowed everywhere for the 4th of July. In fact, several cities have banned fireworks and others have implemented restrictions. All fireworks are banned in Portland, Vancouver, in parks, on beaches, federal land and public property in both states. Those who break the law in either city can be fined a minimum of $500.
PORTLAND, OR
KVAL

Pedestrian hit and killed on Hwy 126W Saturday night

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Oregon State Police say a man crossing the roadway against the crosswalk lights was struck and killed Saturday night. According to OSP, On Saturday, July 2 at approximately 7:45 p.m., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Hwy 126W near milepost 47.
EUGENE, OR

Community Policy