Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Corvallis metro area

On Thursday, June 30, 2022 at approximately 5:08 PM, Oregon State Police and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Hwy 36 and Dorsey Lane. This is approximately 3 miles west of Junction City. Preliminary investigation revealed a southbound red Jeep Renegade, operated by Evelyn Carder (91) of Eugene, was stopped on Dorsey Lane at the intersection of Hwy 36. Carder proceeded into the intersection and was struck by a westbound yellow Freightliner dump truck, operated by Fred Morgan Jr (67) of Cheshire. Carder sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Morgan received minor injuries. Hwy 36 was closed for approximately 4 hours.
