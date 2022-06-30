ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Here’s your weather outlook for the July Fourth holiday weekend

TODAY.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHeavy rain is projected around parts of the Gulf...

www.today.com

CBS New York

Yellow Alert issued Sunday due to potentially severe storms

Sunday looks to be the more active day of the weekend. Waves of showers and thunderstorms will be prevalent across the region. Some of the storms may be severe, especially south and west of the city.The greatest hazards with the storms will be gusty winds and heavy rain. Localized flooding is possible. It will also be noticeably more humid, with a high of 74. The shower and storm activity could linger through the overnight hours of Sunday as we see a low of 66.
Dylan Dreyer
The Weather Channel

Hurricane Season In July: Gulf of Mexico, West Atlantic Are Places To Watch

July brings slightly more hurricanes and tropical storms to the west Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico. The area where tropical development occurs expands eastward and northward. The second month of hurricane season has produced a few notable storms. Atlantic hurricane season is usually still slow in July, but there is...
AccuWeather

Late-season snow and cold give parts of Northeast a taste of winter

Never mind that it was just a few days before the official start of summer in the Northern Hemisphere --Old Man winter brought wintry scenes and deadly nighttime cold to the higher terrain across the Northeast over the weekend. The frigid conditions were so extreme in some locations across New England that several hikers had to be rescued, and one hiker was pronounced dead due to severe hypothermia near Andover, Maine.
The US Sun

Baseball-size hail and dangerous winds forecast in severe storm warning only days after Tropical Storm Alex flooded US

SEVERE storms with dangerous hail the size of baseballs will sweep across the Midwest for the second consecutive day as meteorologists urge residents to stay indoors. Another round of dangerous storms is brewing in the Plains region, putting parts of Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma and Nebraska on high alert just a day after baseball-sized hail battered the Centennial State.
natureworldnews.com

Atlantic Hurricane Season 2022: Tropical Disturbance May Turn Into Tropical Storm Bonnie

The Atlantic hurricane season is heating up, because of the situation, the National Hurricane Center are tracking three storms over the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico. On Monday, the tropical disturbance causing widespread showers and thunderstorms in the central tropical Atlantic Ocean intensified into Potential Tropical Cyclone 2 and is expected to become Tropical Storm Bonnie.
CBS New York

Yellow Alert for possible heavy rain, localized flooding

Clouds moved in overnight and humidity levels increased. Showers started moving into the region after midnight.Monday will see a return of the wet weather and much cooler temperatures than observed over the weekend. Rain with isolated storms should be prevalent throughout the day. The rain may be heavy at times, especially from the city and points to the south and east. Localized flooding is possible, and therefore a Yellow Alert is in place.It will be rather humid with a high of 78. Clearing will occur from west to east on Monday night as we see a low of 62. 50s will be common throughout the suburbs.
wfit.org

Florida could be in for its seventh consecutive above-normal hurricane season

The NOAA Climate Prediction Center is forecasting the seventh above-normal Atlantic hurricane season in a row. “We will be extending the record period,” Matthew Rosencrans, NOAA’s lead for the seasonal hurricane outlook said. Rosencrans discussed the NOAA 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season Outlook in detail during a monthly Southeast climate meeting co-sponsored by several climate science partner organizations. “Not anywhere in the past have we had six consecutive seasons above normal,” Rosencrans said.
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Yellow Alert for possibly severe storms

After some early showers and rumbles, we're clearing out a bit for late morning into the early afternoon. Of course, more sun means more instability and fuel for potential storms later on today.We have a Yellow Alert this afternoon through the evening hours for strong to possibly severe thunderstorms moving through.The main threats would be heavy rain and damaging wind gusts, along with some small hail. As usual, they'll be scattered and it's impossible to pinpoint exactly what towns will see them.Just keep an eye to the sky and be prepared for interruptions if you have any outdoor plans. Whether...
UPI News

I-95 corridor bracing for turbulent storms Saturday evening

As the holiday weekend kicks off, AccuWeather meteorologists are warning mid-Atlantic and New England residents of an elevated severe weather risk into Saturday evening. A potent cold front will gradually track over the Ohio Valley and the northeastern United States throughout the day. As the boundary nears the East Coast by Saturday afternoon and evening, ingredients for severe weather will combine to spark disruptive thunderstorms.
natureworldnews.com

NWS Issues Warning for 'Monsoonal Rain' and Flash Flooding in New Mexico

New Mexico is expected to receive a heavy downpour with flash floods due to a "monsoonal rain" this week, according to a warning by the National Weather Service (NWS). Thunderstorms could also cause flooding across the state, particularly in areas affected by ongoing wildfires, including the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire.
Valley Morning Star

Potential tropical trouble brewing in gulf

Hurricane experts are putting Texas residents on alert for a potentially fast-forming tropical system now churning off the coast of Louisiana. Should conditions remain favorable, a tropical depression could form by the middle of the week as it moves westward toward the Texas coast. As of Sunday, there was no...
TODAY.com

4th of July weather: What to expect for the festivities

While much of the country will enjoy some nice weather for 4th of July festivities, summer storms are in the forecast across parts of the Midwest on Monday, with threats of winds over 65 mph, damaging hail and even a risk of tornados. TODAY’s Dylan Dreyer tracks the holiday forecast.July 4, 2022.
