Salem, OR

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Salem metro area

By Stacker
columbiagorgenews.com
 4 days ago

Compiled a list of cities with the fastest...

www.columbiagorgenews.com

Beaverton Valley Times

Neighbors still wary of proposed Beaverton In-N-Out location

Neighbors shared concerns about traffic at the proposed Beaverton-Hillsdale Highway site at a June 16 meeting.Washington County hosted a virtual meeting Thursday, June 16, once again reviewing plans for the proposed In-N-Out Burger location in Beaverton. Despite plans from In-N-Out that aim to avoid traffic problems at the site off Southwest Beaverton-Hillsdale Highway, neighbors are concerned the new high-volume restaurant will generate traffic that will overflow into a nearby residential area. The proposed development is an In-N-Out restaurant location with a 3,885-square-foot restaurant, including a drive-thru. In-N-Out is looking to build at 10565 S.W. Beaverton Hillsdale Highway, currently the site...
BEAVERTON, OR
WWEEK

Beachcombing and Swinging Through the Trees in Lincoln City

This feature is part of Oregon Summer, WW’s new and detailed catalog of adventures waiting for you across the state and over the Columbia River. You can find it now in more than 1,200 locations—newsstands, bars, restaurants, hotels, grocers, convenience stores—across the Portland metro area. Unlike most...
LINCOLN CITY, OR
kbnd.com

Minimum Wage Increases Across Oregon

SALEM, OR -- Those working for minimum wage in Oregon get a raise Friday, when the last phase of the state's minimum wage increase takes effect. Oregon has three rates. Portland’s metro rate goes up to $14.75, the standard rate is now $13.50 - that includes Deschutes County, and those in non-urban areas - like Crook and Jefferson counties - will make $12.50 an hour.
OREGON STATE
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Wilsonville, OR

Wilsonville can give you a taste of life in the peaceful suburbs. This quaint city separates itself from others in Oregon through many family-friendly attractions, domestic shops, and leisure parks. Established in 1847, it started as the small community of Boones Landing before it grew into modern-day Wilsonville. A vacation...
WILSONVILLE, OR
opb.org

Cyclist rescued after falling down ravine in Oregon’s Polk County

Fire officials in Oregon’s Polk County rescued a bicyclist who fell down a ravine Saturday. Southwest Polk Fire District and other responders say they had to rely on GPS coordinates to find the cyclist, who had crashed and fallen near a Forest Service road, according to a press release. The area is east of Salem, Oregon.
POLK COUNTY, OR
Channel 6000

Oregon puts summer on pause, temps stay cool Sunday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – They say summer doesn’t officially start around Portland until after the Fourth of July. Well, we have already had one heat wave and some warm days. It’s safe to say it has already arrived. Yet, temperatures are going to be cool Sunday, with highs likely in the lower 70s.
PORTLAND, OR
Lebanon-Express

Oregon's latest minimum wage hike mandatory for thousands

Mid-Willamette Valley minimum wage earners are set to see an extra dollar per hour on paychecks starting Friday, July 1, when the rate becomes $13.50. The first day in July is the start of the state’s fiscal biennium and the last step in a set of annual wage hikes that began with the Legislature's passage of state Senate Bill 1532 in 2016, meant to increase the purchasing power of those who work for the lowest compensation in the state.
OREGON STATE
hh-today.com

Waverly Lake algae: How about this idea?

Like every summer in recent years, Albany’s Waverly Lake is now covered by a growing mass of algae on the surface of the pond. In the fall the algae will die and disappear, and by winter they’ll be gone. But in winter, who cares what the lake looks...
ALBANY, NY
theportlandmedium.com

Meth Stabilization Center Planned For Portland

The plans to have a meth stabilization center in Portland continue with zest. The center is moving forward more than two years after closures and delays. People under the influence of methamphetamine can receive safe treatment in this center once up and fully running. Meth has become increasingly deadly. Nearly 1,000 Oregonians died from meth use from 2019 to 2021, according to Oregon State Police. And in recent years, meth has become more toxic, cheaper, more widely available.
PORTLAND, OR
kezi.com

Bronze statue of Steve Prefontaine unveiled in 5th Street Public Market

EUGENE, Ore. -- A bronze statue of one of the most legendary runners of all time, Steve Prefontaine, will be on display in Eugene throughout July. Prefontaine has inspired people around the globe for decades. He shattered boundaries that were once thought impossible in the running world. At the time of his death in 1975, he held every American record from the 2,000 meter distance to the 10,000 meter distance.
EUGENE, OR
KATU.com

Fourth of July fireworks shows happening in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. — Are you looking to find somewhere to watch fireworks this Fourth of July?. A few cities including Portland, Vancouver, and Cannon Beach have banned the use of fireworks. RELATED | Where can fireworks be sold, used in Western Oregon & SW Washington?. If you are looking...
PORTLAND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Washington trucker gets a ticket – and big trouble – on Pelton Dam Road’s narrow one-lane bridge

A truck driver from Washington state got a ticket and some major trouble when he decided to take Pelton Dam Road late Tuesday night and crashed on the narrow, one-lane Willow Creek Bridge, Jefferson County Sheriff Jason Pollock said. The post Washington trucker gets a ticket – and big trouble – on Pelton Dam Road’s narrow one-lane bridge appeared first on KTVZ.
MADRAS, OR
KGW

Oregon COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations outpace June forecast

PORTLAND, Ore. — Despite predictions of a mid-month plateau, Oregon continued to see COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations rise through the end of June. On June 3, Oregon's chief forecaster released his report that forecast the latest COVID surge would top out on June 14. Since then, numbers have kept on going up.
OREGON STATE

