Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Salem metro area

The plans to have a meth stabilization center in Portland continue with zest. The center is moving forward more than two years after closures and delays. People under the influence of methamphetamine can receive safe treatment in this center once up and fully running. Meth has become increasingly deadly. Nearly 1,000 Oregonians died from meth use from 2019 to 2021, according to Oregon State Police. And in recent years, meth has become more toxic, cheaper, more widely available.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 4 DAYS AGO