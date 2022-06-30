Cameron Diaz comes out of retirement for movie with Jamie Foxx

On July 2, the star announced that she got married to her fiancé, Bader Shammas, in a sweet Instagram post. "🎂❤️🥰I am the luckiest woman in the world," Lohan, 36, wrote. "You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time. I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything. ❤️every woman should feel like this everyday 🙏💖."

