Cameron Diaz comes out of retirement for movie with Jamie Foxx

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActor Cameron Diaz has come out of her eight-year retirement...

TODAY.com

Lindsay Lohan is married! Actor weds fiancé Badar Shammas

On July 2, the star announced that she got married to her fiancé, Bader Shammas, in a sweet Instagram post. "🎂❤️🥰I am the luckiest woman in the world," Lohan, 36, wrote. "You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time. I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything. ❤️every woman should feel like this everyday 🙏💖."
TODAY.com

Princess Diana remembered by her sons on her birthday

Prince William and Prince Harry honored their late mother Princess Diana on what would have been her 61st birthday. Prince Harry paid tribute to his late mother by honoring this year’s recipients of the Diana Awards which celebrates young people for their social awareness and humanitarian work. NBC’s Meagan Fitzgerald reports for Saturday TODAY.July 2, 2022.
TODAY.com

Andy Cohen is every parent traveling in video with upset kids: ‘Summer should be fun’

Much like many Americans this holiday weekend, Andy Cohen faced a bit of travel trouble during a road trip with his kids. On Friday, July 1, Cohen shared a short clip on Instagram that captured the chaos of traveling with young children. In the 22-second video, Cohen appeared as agitated as his two children, three-year-old Ben and newborn Lucy, screamed and cried in the car's backseat.
TODAY.com

Composer John Williams says fifth ‘Indiana Jones’ movie may be his last film

Legendary composer John Williams has been a fixture in the entertainment industry since the 1950s, winning 5 Oscars and earning 52 nominations, more than any person alive today. This year, Williams turned 90, a milestone recently celebrated at the Kennedy Center where he took to the podium to conduct some of his most iconic melodies from movies like “Jaws,” “Indiana Jones,” and “Star Wars.” NBC’s Joe Fryer reports in this week’s Sunday Spotlight.July 3, 2022.
TODAY.com

Dylan Dreyer shows how much work goes into packing for vacation with kids

TODAY meteorologist and mom Dylan Dreyer has a flair for vacation packing. "Packing 3 kids for @acchampionship in Tahoe takes a lot of organizing," she captioned new Instagram photos ahead of a family trip to the American Century Championship golf tournament in Nevada. "Packing 1 man apparently does not (swipe to last picture)."
TODAY.com

Hoda Kotb, daughters Hope and Haley celebrate 4th of July in red, white and blue

TODAY's Hoda Kotb shared on Instagram a picture of how she's spending July 4th: with her daughters, Hope and Haley. The trio went bike riding with family friends Elisa DiStefano and Kathleen Mahoney-Ryan. Hope wore a pink helmet adorned with little American flags and a red shirt. Haley also had on a red top with a red, white and blue necklace. Hoda had the same necklace on and paired it with a navy blue colored shirt that also had red and white on it.
TODAY.com

Jeff Goldblum on ‘Jurassic World’ return, new role behind the piano

In this week’s Sunday Sitdown, Jeff Goldblum joins Willie Geist to talk about his return to the franchise that catapulted him into stardom in “Jurassic World: Dominion,” his childhood dream of performing and new role behind the piano for Jazz gigs. Looking back on his time in the world of “Jurassic,” Goldblum says “I feel lucky. I don’t take it for granted. It certainly wouldn’t have been predictable or expected 30 years ago.”July 3, 2022.
