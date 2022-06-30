Cameron Diaz comes out of retirement for movie with Jamie Foxx

On July 2, the star announced that she got married to her fiancé, Bader Shammas, in a sweet Instagram post. "🎂❤️🥰I am the luckiest woman in the world," Lohan, 36, wrote. "You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time. I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything. ❤️every woman should feel like this everyday 🙏💖."
Prince William and Prince Harry honored their late mother Princess Diana on what would have been her 61st birthday. Prince Harry paid tribute to his late mother by honoring this year’s recipients of the Diana Awards which celebrates young people for their social awareness and humanitarian work. NBC’s Meagan Fitzgerald reports for Saturday TODAY.July 2, 2022.
Kourtney Kardashian and her husband, Travis Barker, are speaking out about the drummer’s recent hospitalization in Los Angeles on Tuesday, June 28. On his Instagram Stories on Saturday, July 2, Barker shared a text-filled message where he filled fans in on his recent health struggles. “I went in for...
The Backstreet Boys had a special surprise guest for fans at a recent concert in Toronto. Before their encore to end their show at Budweiser Stage on Saturday, July 2, the iconic group were joined by none other than Toronto native Drake to perform their 1999 hit “I Want It That Way.”
Much like many Americans this holiday weekend, Andy Cohen faced a bit of travel trouble during a road trip with his kids. On Friday, July 1, Cohen shared a short clip on Instagram that captured the chaos of traveling with young children. In the 22-second video, Cohen appeared as agitated as his two children, three-year-old Ben and newborn Lucy, screamed and cried in the car's backseat.
Step aside, Jamie Dornan and Idris Elba, there’s a new social media campaign pushing for another actor to replace Daniel Craig as the suave spy James Bond: Miles Teller. At the forefront of the movement is someone near and dear to the actor’s heart — his own grandmother, Leona Flowers.
This summer, Jeff Goldblum is heading back to Jurassic Park in "Jurassic World: Dominion." The star is reprising his iconic role as Dr. Ian Malcolm. While the "Jurassic" series made Goldblum an international star, his career in acting started long before the first film made him an icon. Goldblum said...
Legendary composer John Williams has been a fixture in the entertainment industry since the 1950s, winning 5 Oscars and earning 52 nominations, more than any person alive today. This year, Williams turned 90, a milestone recently celebrated at the Kennedy Center where he took to the podium to conduct some of his most iconic melodies from movies like “Jaws,” “Indiana Jones,” and “Star Wars.” NBC’s Joe Fryer reports in this week’s Sunday Spotlight.July 3, 2022.
TODAY meteorologist and mom Dylan Dreyer has a flair for vacation packing. "Packing 3 kids for @acchampionship in Tahoe takes a lot of organizing," she captioned new Instagram photos ahead of a family trip to the American Century Championship golf tournament in Nevada. "Packing 1 man apparently does not (swipe to last picture)."
TODAY's Hoda Kotb shared on Instagram a picture of how she's spending July 4th: with her daughters, Hope and Haley. The trio went bike riding with family friends Elisa DiStefano and Kathleen Mahoney-Ryan. Hope wore a pink helmet adorned with little American flags and a red shirt. Haley also had on a red top with a red, white and blue necklace. Hoda had the same necklace on and paired it with a navy blue colored shirt that also had red and white on it.
In this week’s Sunday Sitdown, Jeff Goldblum joins Willie Geist to talk about his return to the franchise that catapulted him into stardom in “Jurassic World: Dominion,” his childhood dream of performing and new role behind the piano for Jazz gigs. Looking back on his time in the world of “Jurassic,” Goldblum says “I feel lucky. I don’t take it for granted. It certainly wouldn’t have been predictable or expected 30 years ago.”July 3, 2022.
On Friday, Peacock released "Superfan" episodes from season five of "The Office," which include interviews, bloopers and more special footage from the beloved series. And in honor of the drop, Peacock shared a never-before-seen clip from episode 10 in season five titled "The Surplus." As fans may recall, that episode...
