ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

See the TODAY anchors minionized!

TODAY.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArtist Brad Ableson has turned the TODAY anchors into minions! Minion Craig...

www.today.com

Comments / 0

Related
survivornet.com

Hoda Kotb, 57, Returns From Vacation Amid Reports Of Tension With Coworker Savannah Guthrie, 50: How Cancer Can Bring A New Perspective To Workplace Stresses

Despite these source accounts, the ladies have kept it classy and appear to support one another, at least on the surface. Besides, let’s be real, who doesn’t have issues with even their best friends sometimes?. Hopefully, if there are any current issues in the workplace, Hoda rises above...
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Lindsay Lohan is married! Actor weds fiancé Badar Shammas

On July 2, the star announced that she got married to her fiancé, Bader Shammas, in a sweet Instagram post. "🎂❤️🥰I am the luckiest woman in the world," Lohan, 36, wrote. "You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time. I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything. ❤️every woman should feel like this everyday 🙏💖."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Melvin
Person
Savannah Guthrie
Person
Carson Daly
Person
Al Roker
TODAY.com

Viral TikTok trend has teens flocking to 'Minions' movie in suits

“Minions: The Rise of Gru” took the top spot at the box office over the weekend, bringing in more than $108 million. Part of what may be driving the movie’s success is an unusual viral TikTok trend dubbed “Gentle Minions,” where large groups of teens dress up in formal attire to go see the movie.July 4, 2022.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
TODAY.com

Andy Cohen is every parent traveling in video with upset kids: ‘Summer should be fun’

Much like many Americans this holiday weekend, Andy Cohen faced a bit of travel trouble during a road trip with his kids. On Friday, July 1, Cohen shared a short clip on Instagram that captured the chaos of traveling with young children. In the 22-second video, Cohen appeared as agitated as his two children, three-year-old Ben and newborn Lucy, screamed and cried in the car's backseat.
KIDS
TODAY.com

Willie Geist gets Minionized for Sunday Mug Shots!

Willie Geist wraps up Sunday TODAY by sharing mug shots sent in by viewers. This week, Willie gives a shout out to Kristen, Nick, Darren and baby Camden in Ohio; Elizabeth Trapp Kleiner and her husband Karl celebrating his 90th birthday in Vermont; Krew in Illinois; Janet and Steve celebrating their 34-year anniversary in Washington; Dot celebrating her 80th birthday in Florida; Eloise in Maine; Jeanette celebrating her 101st birthday with her family; Ruby in Hawaii; and “Minions: The Rise of Gru” co-director Brad Ableson who drew Willie as a Minion along with his signature Sunday TODAY mug! To share your photos, use #SundayTODAY on social media.July 3, 2022.
VERMONT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minions#Anchors#Cup Of Coffee#Minion Savannah Guthrie#Minion Carson Daly
TODAY.com

Jeff Goldblum on ‘Jurassic World’ return, new role behind the piano

In this week’s Sunday Sitdown, Jeff Goldblum joins Willie Geist to talk about his return to the franchise that catapulted him into stardom in “Jurassic World: Dominion,” his childhood dream of performing and new role behind the piano for Jazz gigs. Looking back on his time in the world of “Jurassic,” Goldblum says “I feel lucky. I don’t take it for granted. It certainly wouldn’t have been predictable or expected 30 years ago.”July 3, 2022.
MOVIES
TODAY.com

Hoda Kotb, daughters Hope and Haley celebrate 4th of July in red, white and blue

TODAY's Hoda Kotb shared on Instagram a picture of how she's spending July 4th: with her daughters, Hope and Haley. The trio went bike riding with family friends Elisa DiStefano and Kathleen Mahoney-Ryan. Hope wore a pink helmet adorned with little American flags and a red shirt. Haley also had on a red top with a red, white and blue necklace. Hoda had the same necklace on and paired it with a navy blue colored shirt that also had red and white on it.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
TODAY.com

Dylan Dreyer shows how much work goes into packing for vacation with kids

TODAY meteorologist and mom Dylan Dreyer has a flair for vacation packing. "Packing 3 kids for @acchampionship in Tahoe takes a lot of organizing," she captioned new Instagram photos ahead of a family trip to the American Century Championship golf tournament in Nevada. "Packing 1 man apparently does not (swipe to last picture)."
NEVADA STATE
TODAY.com

‘Watch this!’ Usher’s 3-second move during a recent concert is the latest viral meme

That's all eight-time Grammy award-winning artist Usher had to say in order to go viral on Twitter. The two words came during his recent NPR Tiny Desk concert, a series in which big names perform live concerts with just their band, a mic and nothing else. Usher was starting the title song from his classic album, "Confessions," for which he won a Grammy for Best Contemporary R&B Album in 2005, when the soon-to-be viral moment happened.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy