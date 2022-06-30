ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Portland, Oregon metro area

By Stacker
columbiagorgenews.com
 4 days ago

Oregon City News

F-15s to soar over Oregon, SW Washington for July 4

The Oregon Air National Guard will help set the Independence Day mood in several local communities. F-15 fighter jets from the Oregon Air National Guard are set to fly over several cities in Oregon and two in Southwest Washington for Independence Day. The jets, part of the 142nd Wing, will take off from the Portland Air National Guard Base at Portland International Airport and will soar above multiple July 4 celebrations and parades at a noticeably lower-than-normal altitude of 1,000 feet. Beginning at 10 a.m. Monday, the first community will see the aces' aerial "salute" at speeds of around 400...
OREGON STATE
KDRV

Oregon's south coast open for razor clam harvesting

NEWPORT, Ore. -- The State of Oregon is opening the south coast to razor clam harvesting. The Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) opened it yesterday saying, "Now the entire Oregon coast is open for razor clam harvesting." ODA says recent shellfish...
OREGON STATE
Beaverton Valley Times

Neighbors still wary of proposed Beaverton In-N-Out location

Neighbors shared concerns about traffic at the proposed Beaverton-Hillsdale Highway site at a June 16 meeting.Washington County hosted a virtual meeting Thursday, June 16, once again reviewing plans for the proposed In-N-Out Burger location in Beaverton. Despite plans from In-N-Out that aim to avoid traffic problems at the site off Southwest Beaverton-Hillsdale Highway, neighbors are concerned the new high-volume restaurant will generate traffic that will overflow into a nearby residential area. The proposed development is an In-N-Out restaurant location with a 3,885-square-foot restaurant, including a drive-thru. In-N-Out is looking to build at 10565 S.W. Beaverton Hillsdale Highway, currently the site...
BEAVERTON, OR
Portland, OR
opb.org

Cyclist rescued after falling down ravine in Oregon’s Polk County

Fire officials in Oregon’s Polk County rescued a bicyclist who fell down a ravine Saturday. Southwest Polk Fire District and other responders say they had to rely on GPS coordinates to find the cyclist, who had crashed and fallen near a Forest Service road, according to a press release. The area is east of Salem, Oregon.
POLK COUNTY, OR
KATU.com

Fourth of July fireworks shows happening in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. — Are you looking to find somewhere to watch fireworks this Fourth of July?. A few cities including Portland, Vancouver, and Cannon Beach have banned the use of fireworks. RELATED | Where can fireworks be sold, used in Western Oregon & SW Washington?. If you are looking...
PORTLAND, OR
theportlandmedium.com

Meth Stabilization Center Planned For Portland

The plans to have a meth stabilization center in Portland continue with zest. The center is moving forward more than two years after closures and delays. People under the influence of methamphetamine can receive safe treatment in this center once up and fully running. Meth has become increasingly deadly. Nearly 1,000 Oregonians died from meth use from 2019 to 2021, according to Oregon State Police. And in recent years, meth has become more toxic, cheaper, more widely available.
PORTLAND, OR
Chronicle

String of Cougar, Bobcat Encounters Reported in Lewis, Cowlitz Counties

Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife officials are investigating multiple unconfirmed cougar sightings reported in the last month by Southwest Washington residents. Becky Elder, WDFW police communications specialist, said the recent sightings have not yet caused any public safety concerns and are not unusual for this time of year. “Sometimes...
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
opb.org

24 Oregon counties, including Multnomah, enter high risk for COVID spread

COVID19-cases in Oregon continue to increase, as do hospitalizations, but health officials say the numbers so far are manageable compared to previous waves. Earlier this week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention designated nine Oregon counties as being in a high risk for COVID spread. By Friday, that number jumped to 24, including the state’s most populous county, Multnomah.
OREGON STATE
KGW

Oregon COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations outpace June forecast

PORTLAND, Ore. — Despite predictions of a mid-month plateau, Oregon continued to see COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations rise through the end of June. On June 3, Oregon's chief forecaster released his report that forecast the latest COVID surge would top out on June 14. Since then, numbers have kept on going up.
OREGON STATE

