Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Portland, Oregon metro area

The Oregon Air National Guard will help set the Independence Day mood in several local communities. F-15 fighter jets from the Oregon Air National Guard are set to fly over several cities in Oregon and two in Southwest Washington for Independence Day. The jets, part of the 142nd Wing, will take off from the Portland Air National Guard Base at Portland International Airport and will soar above multiple July 4 celebrations and parades at a noticeably lower-than-normal altitude of 1,000 feet. Beginning at 10 a.m. Monday, the first community will see the aces' aerial "salute" at speeds of around 400...

OREGON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO