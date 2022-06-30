‘Quantum Leap’ gets reboot 30 years after original show wraps

The CW's The Flash is now the longest-running Arrowverse series, having just ended its eighth season earlier this week and with a Season 9 on the way next year. It's also one of the network's few remaining DC Comics inspired series. DC's Stargirl will debut its third season this fall, and Superman & Lois just completed their second season (as well as revealed that its stories take place on a separate Earth from The Flash). Add to that the idea that The Flash's Season 8 finale was originally set up to function as a series finale had a renewal not come through, and many fans have wondered what the future of the series and its characters might be. However, while some of have been hopeful that part of The Flash's future might include spinoffs, series showrunner Eric Wallace says he's just focused on The Flash and the season ahead.

