‘Quantum Leap’ gets reboot 30 years after original show wraps

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Quantum Leap” is getting a reboot on NBC nearly 30...

Popculture

'Lucifer' Fans Will Get a Special Treat One Year After Season 6's Release

Lucifer took its final bow on Sept. 10, 2021, with Season 6's release on Netflix. Just days after the one-year anniversary of that Netflix drop, fans will be able to own a copy of the series. On Wednesday Warner Bros. Home Entertainment and DC revealed new physical and digital copies of the show — which is based on DC Comics character Lucifer Morningstar (who Neil Gaiman, Sam Kieth and Mike Dringenberg created) — will be available in September. The main release, titled Lucifer: The Sixth and Final Season, drops physically on Sept. 13 in both DVD and Blu-ray formats. A digital release is set for Sept. 12. Purchasing these would mean you could watch these Lucifer episodes any time, regardless of your Netflix subscription status or internet connection.
Popculture

'Quantum Leap' Reboot Details Revealed

Quantum Leap, the classic sci-fi TV series starring Scott Bakula, is getting a reboot, and new details have now been revealed about the plot. Per Deadline, the NBC show's initial logline explained that it has "been 30 years since Dr. Sam Beckett (Bakula) stepped into the Quantum Leap accelerator and vanished. Now a new team has been assembled to restart the project in the hopes of understanding the mysteries behind the machine and the man who created it."
Popculture

Longtime 'Law & Order' Star Returning for Season 22 of Revival

District Attorney Jack McCoy is returning for another season of legal gymnastics on Law & Order. Sam Waterston will be back to play the character in the upcoming 22nd season of NBC's legal drama, Deadline reported Tuesday. This guarantees at least one legacy character remaining on the show since Anthony Anderson will not be back.
Popculture

'Law & Order': Anthony Anderson's Replacement Revealed

The Law & Order revival has found a new detective for the show's upcoming 22nd overall season. Former Supergirl star Mehcad Brooks will play Jeffrey Donovan's new partner in solving New York's toughest crimes. A detective slot opened up after Anthony Anderson decided to move on from the series. No...
TVLine

CBS Sets Fall Premiere Dates for FBI, Ghosts, NCIS, Young Sheldon and More

Click here to read the full article. CBS is the third broadcast network (following Fox and ABC) to unveil its fall rollout plan, with premiere dates set for more than a dozen new and returning series. The Monday-night sitcom block (consisting of The Neighborhood and Bob Hearts Abishola) officially kicks things off on Monday, Sept. 19, followed by the milestone 20th season of NCIS and Season 2 of NCIS: Hawai’i. The FBI Tuesday trifecta follows on Sept. 20, while Season 2 of Thursday-night breakout Ghosts arrives one week later, on Sept. 29, where it now leads out of Young Sheldon. As...
Gamespot

HBO Announces New True Detective Series

Indigenous rights advocate and actor Kali Reis (Catch the Fair One) will join Jodie Foster in Season 4 of True Detective, which has officially gotten the green light from HBO. This announcement from the network confirms an earlier report in May, which also correctly indicated the title of the next anthology season will be True Detective: Night Country.
Variety

‘True Detective’ Season 4 at HBO Casts Kali Reis in Lead Role Opposite Jodie Foster

Click here to read the full article. “True Detective” Season 4 has officially been greenlit at HBO, with Kali Reis now set to star opposite previously announced lead Jodie Foster. The new season of the anthology drama was first reported as being in the works at the premium cabler in March. Titled “True Detective: Night Country,” the season begins when the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, and the six men that operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace. To solve the case, Detectives Liz Danvers (Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Reis) will have to confront the darkness...
Popculture

Netflix Renews Popular New Series for Season 2

The Lincoln Lawyer, the hit Netflix legal drama from producer David E. Kelley, was renewed for a second season on Tuesday. The series is based on novels by Michael Connelly and stars Manuel Garcia-Ruflo as Los Angeles defense attorney Mickey Haller. The first season has been a big hit since its debut on Netflix on May 13.
ComicBook

Keanu Reeves Rides With Norman Reedus in Season 6 Photo

Whoa: Keanu Reeves is revving up for a Ride With Norman Reedus. The John Wick and Point Break actor filmed an episode in (Johnny) Utah for the sixth season of Ride, AMC's unscripted motorcycle travelogue series following The Walking Dead star and motorcycle enthusiast Norman Reedus on his travels around the world. In a photo posted to Instagram by Nic & Norman's — the Senoia, Georgia restaurant co-owned by Greg Nicotero and the Daryl Dixon actor — Reedus and Reeves slowed down long enough to pose for a scenic peek at their upcoming episode of Ride With Norman Reedus Season 6. See it below.
Outsider.com

‘Frasier’: Incredible Fan-Made Reboot Trailer Takes a Very Dark Spin on the Classic Sitcom

There are times when fans just love their TV shows and choose to take them in a different direction just like this spin on Frasier. Yes, the show is getting a reboot right now but like this? No. A fan put this incredibly well-done video mashup on YouTube and we cannot get over it. When you think of Frasier, of course, the cast comes to mind led by Kelsey Grammer.
Popculture

NBC Sets 'Law & Order' Premiere Dates

NBC has set the return dates for its Law & Order franchise shows, and we now know when each series will premiere this fall. According to Deadline, the Law & Order revival, Law & Order: SVU, and Law & Order: Organized Crime will all debut their new seasons on Thursday, Sept. 22. The flagship series will premiere at 8 pm. ET, followed by SVU at 9 pm, and Organized Crime at 10 pm.
Cinemablend

Keanu Reeves And Norman Reedus Are Working Together, And It Looks Like Daryl And Ted's Excellent Adventure

While Norman Reedus is wrapping up his run as Daryl Dixon on The Walking Dead, his travel show Ride with Norman Reedus is still ongoing on AMC. The series first premiered in 2016, and it features the actor traveling around the world with a different guest to explore a city’s biker culture and various local spots. In an upcoming episode, he will do some exploring with Keanu Reeves, and it seems very Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, though more like Daryl & Ted’s Excellent Adventure.
ComicBook

The Flash Showrunner Says No Spinoff Series Currently in the Works

The CW's The Flash is now the longest-running Arrowverse series, having just ended its eighth season earlier this week and with a Season 9 on the way next year. It's also one of the network's few remaining DC Comics inspired series. DC's Stargirl will debut its third season this fall, and Superman & Lois just completed their second season (as well as revealed that its stories take place on a separate Earth from The Flash). Add to that the idea that The Flash's Season 8 finale was originally set up to function as a series finale had a renewal not come through, and many fans have wondered what the future of the series and its characters might be. However, while some of have been hopeful that part of The Flash's future might include spinoffs, series showrunner Eric Wallace says he's just focused on The Flash and the season ahead.
startattle.com

Maggie (Season 1) Hulu, trailer, release date, Rebecca Rittenhouse, David Del Rio

Dating is hard enough – it’s even harder when you also happen to be a psychic. Startattle.com – Maggie | Hulu. Maggie sees the fate of her friends, parents, clients and random people on the street. But when she begins to see glimpses of her own destiny after meeting an unexpected stranger, her romantic life suddenly gets a lot more complicated.
digitalspy.com

Big Bang Theory star joins Star Wars director's new show

Big Bang Theory star Simon Helberg is jumping from one hit project to another. According to Variety, the actor has recently boarded the Peacock project Poker Face, created by Star Wars: The Last Jedi writer and director Rian Johnson. The show has Russian Doll's Natasha Lyonne attached to play the...
