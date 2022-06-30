Keith Urban talks tour, 16-year anniversary with Nicole Kidman

On July 2, the star announced that she got married to her fiancé, Bader Shammas, in a sweet Instagram post. "🎂❤️🥰I am the luckiest woman in the world," Lohan, 36, wrote. "You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time. I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything. ❤️every woman should feel like this everyday 🙏💖."
Kourtney Kardashian and her husband, Travis Barker, are speaking out about the drummer’s recent hospitalization in Los Angeles on Tuesday, June 28. On his Instagram Stories on Saturday, July 2, Barker shared a text-filled message where he filled fans in on his recent health struggles. “I went in for...
Guns N’ Roses invited a very special guest to join them on stage during their set at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Friday night. The legendary rock band surprised the crowd when they brought out Carrie Underwood to perform “Sweet Child O’ Mine” and “Paradise City,” two of their biggest hits.
Prince William and Prince Harry honored their late mother Princess Diana on what would have been her 61st birthday. Prince Harry paid tribute to his late mother by honoring this year’s recipients of the Diana Awards which celebrates young people for their social awareness and humanitarian work. NBC’s Meagan Fitzgerald reports for Saturday TODAY.July 2, 2022.
The Backstreet Boys had a special surprise guest for fans at a recent concert in Toronto. Before their encore to end their show at Budweiser Stage on Saturday, July 2, the iconic group were joined by none other than Toronto native Drake to perform their 1999 hit “I Want It That Way.”
Much like many Americans this holiday weekend, Andy Cohen faced a bit of travel trouble during a road trip with his kids. On Friday, July 1, Cohen shared a short clip on Instagram that captured the chaos of traveling with young children. In the 22-second video, Cohen appeared as agitated as his two children, three-year-old Ben and newborn Lucy, screamed and cried in the car's backseat.
This summer, Jeff Goldblum is heading back to Jurassic Park in "Jurassic World: Dominion." The star is reprising his iconic role as Dr. Ian Malcolm. While the "Jurassic" series made Goldblum an international star, his career in acting started long before the first film made him an icon. Goldblum said...
Step aside, Jamie Dornan and Idris Elba, there’s a new social media campaign pushing for another actor to replace Daniel Craig as the suave spy James Bond: Miles Teller. At the forefront of the movement is someone near and dear to the actor’s heart — his own grandmother, Leona Flowers.
In this week’s Sunday Sitdown, Jeff Goldblum joins Willie Geist to talk about his return to the franchise that catapulted him into stardom in “Jurassic World: Dominion,” his childhood dream of performing and new role behind the piano for Jazz gigs. Looking back on his time in the world of “Jurassic,” Goldblum says “I feel lucky. I don’t take it for granted. It certainly wouldn’t have been predictable or expected 30 years ago.”July 3, 2022.
TODAY meteorologist and mom Dylan Dreyer has a flair for vacation packing. "Packing 3 kids for @acchampionship in Tahoe takes a lot of organizing," she captioned new Instagram photos ahead of a family trip to the American Century Championship golf tournament in Nevada. "Packing 1 man apparently does not (swipe to last picture)."
That's all eight-time Grammy award-winning artist Usher had to say in order to go viral on Twitter. The two words came during his recent NPR Tiny Desk concert, a series in which big names perform live concerts with just their band, a mic and nothing else. Usher was starting the title song from his classic album, "Confessions," for which he won a Grammy for Best Contemporary R&B Album in 2005, when the soon-to-be viral moment happened.
Comments / 0