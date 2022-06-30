ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keith Urban talks tour, 16-year anniversary with Nicole Kidman

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArtist Keith Urban joins TODAY to talk about being back on tour,...

Lindsay Lohan is married! Actor weds fiancé Badar Shammas

On July 2, the star announced that she got married to her fiancé, Bader Shammas, in a sweet Instagram post. "🎂❤️🥰I am the luckiest woman in the world," Lohan, 36, wrote. "You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time. I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything. ❤️every woman should feel like this everyday 🙏💖."
Princess Diana remembered by her sons on her birthday

Prince William and Prince Harry honored their late mother Princess Diana on what would have been her 61st birthday. Prince Harry paid tribute to his late mother by honoring this year’s recipients of the Diana Awards which celebrates young people for their social awareness and humanitarian work. NBC’s Meagan Fitzgerald reports for Saturday TODAY.July 2, 2022.
Andy Cohen is every parent traveling in video with upset kids: ‘Summer should be fun’

Much like many Americans this holiday weekend, Andy Cohen faced a bit of travel trouble during a road trip with his kids. On Friday, July 1, Cohen shared a short clip on Instagram that captured the chaos of traveling with young children. In the 22-second video, Cohen appeared as agitated as his two children, three-year-old Ben and newborn Lucy, screamed and cried in the car's backseat.
Jeff Goldblum on ‘Jurassic World’ return, new role behind the piano

In this week’s Sunday Sitdown, Jeff Goldblum joins Willie Geist to talk about his return to the franchise that catapulted him into stardom in “Jurassic World: Dominion,” his childhood dream of performing and new role behind the piano for Jazz gigs. Looking back on his time in the world of “Jurassic,” Goldblum says “I feel lucky. I don’t take it for granted. It certainly wouldn’t have been predictable or expected 30 years ago.”July 3, 2022.
Dylan Dreyer shows how much work goes into packing for vacation with kids

TODAY meteorologist and mom Dylan Dreyer has a flair for vacation packing. "Packing 3 kids for @acchampionship in Tahoe takes a lot of organizing," she captioned new Instagram photos ahead of a family trip to the American Century Championship golf tournament in Nevada. "Packing 1 man apparently does not (swipe to last picture)."
‘Watch this!’ Usher’s 3-second move during a recent concert is the latest viral meme

That's all eight-time Grammy award-winning artist Usher had to say in order to go viral on Twitter. The two words came during his recent NPR Tiny Desk concert, a series in which big names perform live concerts with just their band, a mic and nothing else. Usher was starting the title song from his classic album, "Confessions," for which he won a Grammy for Best Contemporary R&B Album in 2005, when the soon-to-be viral moment happened.
