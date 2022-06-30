ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

New Chattanooga Lookouts stadium: Why the need for one? Who pays? Will schools benefit?

By Christy Calcagno
chattanoogacw.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — It's now official: Leaders from Hamilton County and Chattanooga announced Thursday a new multi-million dollar investment in a new stadium for the Chattanooga Lookouts. Watch the full announcement event below:. The stadium will be built on the old US Pipe site, which is next to...

chattanoogacw.com

eastridgenewsonline.com

ERPD Arrests June 27-July 3

According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from June 27-July 3. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
EAST RIDGE, TN
mymix1041.com

Local News for Friday, July 1st

Here is your Cleveland, Tenn. | Bradley County, Tenn. news on mymix1041.com, sponsored by Toyota of Cleveland:. Cleveland’s Freedom Celebration highlighted by the biggest fireworks display in Cleveland history will be Monday night, July 4th. The fireworks begin at 9:15 PM. Presented once again by Mount Olive ministries, the...
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Copper mining caused Tennessee’s “Badlands”

The Ducktown Basin used to be known as “Tennessee’s Badlands.” But unlike the Badlands of South Dakota, Tennessee’s version was man-made. After the Civil War, companies began mining copper in Polk County. Since copper doesn’t come out of the ground ready to be used, they heated the ore (a process known as smelting).
POLK COUNTY, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

HCSO July 4th Holiday Weekend Safety Reminder

In anticipation of this weekend’s July 4th festivities, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office would like to offer the following safety reminders to ensure the citizens of Hamilton County enjoy a safe and meaningful holiday. The safe discharge of fireworks is allowed for residents who live within the unincorporated...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
WATE

McMinn County Mexican restaurant earns lowest score

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A dozen violations at the lowest scoring restaurant in this week’s health inspection reports. The McMinn County restaurant earned a 74, which is just above failing. Mexi-wing, 112 N. White Street, Athens — Grade: 74, Follow-up Grade: 93. The inspector writes the person...
MCMINN COUNTY, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

Police Briefs for July 1

The following information was compiled from ERPD “pass along” reports. No number assigned- 1509 Tombras Avenue- Unconscious Person- Police located a man sleeping in the area of the splash pad. He was checked for warrants and sent on his way. 22-009184- 6500 Ringgold Road- Unconscious Person/DUI- Charles Witt...
EAST RIDGE, TN
wvlt.tv

Community members asking for help fixing Roane County road

ROCKWOOD, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Roane County community asked elected officials to step in and help repair a stretch of road after months of disrepair. Airport Rd. leads from Rockwood to the top of the mountain on the north side of Interstate 40 and makes life easier for the people who live near it.
ROANE COUNTY, TN
mymix1041.com

CHI Memorial Metabolic and Bariatric Care

Dr. Shah joined us in the studio to talk about Bariatric Surgery available through CHI Memorial. They are hosting zoom seminars for people to learn more information and ask a questions. You can schedule that by calling their office at 423-899-1000. CHI MEMORIAL METABOLIC AND BARIATRIC CARE. 7405 Shallowford Road,...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Cash Canyon Road closed by truck over the rails

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office has shut down a road along the Tennessee River because of a crash. A semi-truck has overturned in the 1700 block of Cash Canyon Road on gone over the railing. No one was hurt in the wreck. But...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
mcnewstn.com

County Commission approves Food City retail tax incentive package

Jasper, Tenn. – In a vote that has been brewing for a few months, the County Commission voted to extend a tax incentive program to Food City this week. The 10-year program allows Food City to pay a structured property tax that is reduced to only the portion that is paid to the school district while the rest is deferred. Food City, which has already received considerations from the Town of Kimball, contends that the tax consideration is a small fraction of the year one investment that the development will bring to the area. Opposition to the incentive stems from concern over the equity of treatment of existing retailers that were not beneficiaries of such tax incentives. Verbal commitments for tax breaks for existing businesses have not been ironed out. The commissioners finally voted 13-1 to extend the tax break to Food City to encourage the construction of the supermarket on Main Street in Kimball.
KIMBALL, TN
WDEF

Chattanooga church hosts pro-life prayer event

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — It’s been nearly a week since the overturning of Roe v. Wade, which has sparked protests and anger throughout the nation. But it’s also sparked joy and prayer. Prayer filled the halls tonight at Calvary Chapel in Chattanooga. While there have been numerous protests...
CHATTANOOGA, TN

