New Chattanooga Lookouts stadium: Why the need for one? Who pays? Will schools benefit?

Jasper, Tenn. – In a vote that has been brewing for a few months, the County Commission voted to extend a tax incentive program to Food City this week. The 10-year program allows Food City to pay a structured property tax that is reduced to only the portion that is paid to the school district while the rest is deferred. Food City, which has already received considerations from the Town of Kimball, contends that the tax consideration is a small fraction of the year one investment that the development will bring to the area. Opposition to the incentive stems from concern over the equity of treatment of existing retailers that were not beneficiaries of such tax incentives. Verbal commitments for tax breaks for existing businesses have not been ironed out. The commissioners finally voted 13-1 to extend the tax break to Food City to encourage the construction of the supermarket on Main Street in Kimball.

KIMBALL, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO