ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Lakers Rumors: LA Targeting Otto Porter Jr. and T.J. Warren in Free Agency Says NBA Insider

By Staff Writer
AllLakers
AllLakers
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VAT9y_0gQwkQ3X00

The Athletic's Jovan Buha reports that the Lakers hope to land a quality wing with their limited cap space once free agency begins.

The Lakers need a lot of things to be successful next season. They need Anthony Davis and LeBron to stay healthy. They need Russell Westbrook to play defense. They need Talen Horton-Tucker to display the promise he showed in the COVID-shortened season. The Lakers also desperately need a 3-and-wing.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Problem is, so do the other 29 teams in the NBA.  3-and-wings are now one of the most valuable commodities in basketball. The two teams in the NBA Finals featured scores of versatile, athletic wing defenders. In this era of basketball, there's no such thing as having two many wings. Which is exactly why the Lakers are trying to get their hands on a couple in free agency.

According to The Athletic's Jovan Buha ,  Otto Porter Jr. and T.J. Warren highlight the swingmen the Lakers are targeting once free agency begins tomorrow.

Nabbing just one will be a challenge for a team that has just $6.4M to offer in addition to veteran minimum contracts.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Patrick Beverley reacts to being in Rudy Gobert trade after helping Timberwolves get back to playoffs

The Minnesota Timberwolves made a splash trade on Friday as they acquired Rudy Gobert in a monster deal. It’s a franchise-altering move, as the frontcourt is shaping up to be the best in the league. Fan-favorite Patrick Beverley was involved in the trade as well and is now heading to play for the Utah Jazz. […] The post Patrick Beverley reacts to being in Rudy Gobert trade after helping Timberwolves get back to playoffs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
People

Nia Long and Ime Udoka's Relationship Timeline

All roads lead back to Boston — at least, for Nia Long and Ime Udoka they do. The Fatal Affair actress and the former professional basketball player first met in Boston back in 2010, after work brought them both there by chance. They were introduced by a mutual friend, and from that point on, the couple was inseparable — despite Udoka's NBA coaching jobs taking him to cities like San Antonio, Philadelphia and Brooklyn, and Long's acting career having her film all over the country.
BOSTON, MA
hotnewhiphop.com

Draymond Green Apologizes After Hitting Kendrick Perkins With Insensitive Slur

Draymond Green's podcast has gotten him into trouble at times as he speaks with absolutely no filter. He is always talking about the "new media" and he loves to take shots at those who are still in the traditional media game. For instance, he has gone after the likes of Skip Bayless and Stephen A. Smith.
TWITTER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Otto Porter
FanSided

Warriors fill backcourt void with former NBA champion

The Golden State Warriors are bringing in a former NBA champion to fill the void left by Gary Payton II and Otto Porter. The Golden State Warriors won their fourth NBA title in eight years after defeating the Boston Celtics in six games. With that, those that wer on the team that were impending free agents were bound to cash in on contracts with new teams. That is exactly what happened after Gary Payton II and Otto Porter Jr. left for the Portland Trail Blazers and Toronto Raptors, respectively.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Nets’ trade demands for Kevin Durant, revealed

Kevin Durant surprised many by requesting a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. Many teams have already inquired about the superstar since his trade request became public. However, acquiring someone as talented as KD will come at a steep cost. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported that the Nets want a young player and 3 or more first […] The post Nets’ trade demands for Kevin Durant, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Finals#Athletic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Former Golden State Warriors guard Damion Lee signs one-year deal with Phoenix Suns

Damion Lee is the first offseason addition to the Suns roster after free agency opened Thursday. The 6-foot-6 shooting guard and unrestricted free agent won't be returning to the defending world champion Golden State Warriors next season. He signed a one-year deal with Phoenix on Friday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.  Lee, 29, played the past four seasons of his five-year NBA...
PHOENIX, AZ
NBC Sports

Grading Warriors' DiVincenzo move with GP2 and Porter out

The Warriors checked off their biggest offseason box earlier Friday when they reportedly agreed to a three-year, $25.5 million contract with center Kevon Looney. But that came after Golden State reportedly had already lost its two other most important free agents in Gary Payton II and Otto Porter Jr. With...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
AllLakers

AllLakers

Los Angeles, CA
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

AllLakers is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Los Angeles Lakers

 https://www.si.com/nba/lakers

Comments / 0

Community Policy