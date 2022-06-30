Lakers Rumors: LA Targeting Otto Porter Jr. and T.J. Warren in Free Agency Says NBA Insider

The Athletic's Jovan Buha reports that the Lakers hope to land a quality wing with their limited cap space once free agency begins.

The Lakers need a lot of things to be successful next season. They need Anthony Davis and LeBron to stay healthy. They need Russell Westbrook to play defense. They need Talen Horton-Tucker to display the promise he showed in the COVID-shortened season. The Lakers also desperately need a 3-and-wing.

Problem is, so do the other 29 teams in the NBA. 3-and-wings are now one of the most valuable commodities in basketball. The two teams in the NBA Finals featured scores of versatile, athletic wing defenders. In this era of basketball, there's no such thing as having two many wings. Which is exactly why the Lakers are trying to get their hands on a couple in free agency.

According to The Athletic's Jovan Buha , Otto Porter Jr. and T.J. Warren highlight the swingmen the Lakers are targeting once free agency begins tomorrow.

Nabbing just one will be a challenge for a team that has just $6.4M to offer in addition to veteran minimum contracts.