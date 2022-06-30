Cumberland Police Blotter, Here’s What’s Happening

Cathy Clawson had a simple message for the man who pleaded guilty Friday to causing her daughter’s death in 2020. “Just come out a better man. No more drugs,” Clawson told Robert Seth Barnhart after he was sentenced to serve 3-6 years in prison for his role in the crash that killed his longtime girlfriend, 44-year-old Susan Clawson of Uniontown.

MOUNT PLEASANT, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO