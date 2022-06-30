Toms River Councilman Rescues Boater After Vessel Capsizes in Barnegat Bay

Effective: 2022-07-02 17:34:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-02 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Monmouth; Ocean The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Ocean County in southern New Jersey Southern Monmouth County in central New Jersey * Until 615 PM EDT. * At 534 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Cassville, or 14 miles northwest of Toms River, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Wind damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. * Locations impacted include Toms River, Long Branch, Asbury Park, Lakewood, Jackson, Howell, Tinton Falls, Manasquan, Point Pleasant Beach, Lakehurst, Farmingdale, Mantoloking, Allenwood, Six Flags Theme Park, West Freehold, Cassville, Adelphia, Clarksburg, Vista Center and Elberon. This includes the following highways Interstate 195 in New Jersey between mile markers 12 and 34. Garden State Parkway between mile markers 88 and 106. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO