Flag Pole at New Jersey VFW Cut Down by Vandals

Four people were injured--two of them critically--when a driver spun out of control and hit the guardrail on the Garden State Parkway early Saturday morning. The single-car crash, near mile marker 120 on the northbound side of the parkway in Laurence Harbor, happened around 7:15 a.m. on Saturday. The accident occurred near where the local and express lanes of the Garden State Parkway meet, the New Jersey State Police said.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO