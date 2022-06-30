ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SUMMER: Youth tennis lessons in Arbor Heights

 4 days ago

Registration opens tomorrow morning for upcoming youth tennis lessons at Arbor Heights Swim and Tennis Club. Here’s the announcement...

VIDEO, PHOTOS: West Seattle Fourth of July Kids’ Parade returns

Our video shows the entirety of this morning’s West Seattle Fourth of July Kids’ Parade, whose hundreds of participants strolled and rolled through North Admiral streets this morning. Like many other summer traditions, this one was back for the first time since 2019. Organizers Nicole Lutomski and Megan Erb welcomed the crowd at the 44th/Sunset starting point before 12-year-old Sloane Pothier sang the National Anthem:
Reply To: Summer Tutor Wanted

Dear family, my name is ONE, I am living in West Seattle, I have two boys, they moved from China last November, I am teaching them online English class every day now, (2nd- 3rd grade) if you want your girl to join us, welcome anytime. BTW no fee. you can...
REMINDER: West Seattle 4th of July Kids’ Parade in North Admiral tomorrow morning

(Photo from 2018 West Seattle 4th of July Kids’ Parade) One more reminder before Monday arrives: The biggest holiday event in West Seattle is the 4th of July Kids’ Parade. Even if you’re not planning to participate or watch, remember that the parade crosses California Avenue SW on the way to the ending point, Hamilton Viewpoint Park, and that usually means at least brief traffic stops. It starts at 44th/Sunset [map] just after 10 am, with the National Anthem and a few words from organizers, and then SFD’s North Admiral-based Engine 29 and the legendary blue pickup truck – the only motorized participants – lead the way. The route heads a short distance west before turning south and then east toward the park, where kids’ activities and sack races await. More specifics are in our previous preview here, if you missed it. Events at the park wrap up around noon. (Latest forecast suggests the weather will improve to “partly sunny.”) The parade’s been a tradition for more than a quarter-century!
SUMMER: More free West Seattle outdoor concerts this month!

Up for outdoor music? Later this month, you have abundant options without leaving the peninsula. We’ve already talked about West Seattle Summer Fest – now just two weeks away, July 15-16-17 in The Junction, with music on Friday and Saturday. Also ahead:. (WSB photo from 2019 Concert in...
WEST SEATTLE BIRDS: Eagles’ neighborhood perch

You might not think twice about seeing a Bald Eagle soaring overhead, or perched in a tree … but Jennifer was surprised to see these two hanging out on her neighbors’ roof in North Admiral, near 45th/Seattle, and sent the photo (thank you!). P.S. While eagles are no...
Reply To: Looking for an Estate Lawyer

I would like to recommend Seth Lubin, easy to work with, total professional, very experienced with an easy going manner who will be the ultimate for taking care of you! Lives right here in West Seattle!. Here are links to look into him.
WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: Holiday weekend, day 1

(Friday night photo by Kanit Cottrell) From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, inbox, and archives, here’s the list for today:. -Eastbound Spokane Street Viaduct, plus access to it and the Highway 99 loop ramp, closed ~6 am-4:30 pm for pothole repair. -Repairs on damaged lane divider of eastbound...
CORONAVIRUS: First July check of West Seattle, King County trends

*3 percent more cases countywide in the past week than the week before. *Currently averaging 1,045 new daily cases countywide (up from 1,001 when we checked a week ago) *2 percent more hospitalizations countywide in the past week than the week before. *Currently averaging 17 new hospitalizations daily (up from...
WEST SEATTLE BIRDS: Here’s why you’re hearing/seeing Caspian Terns less often

That’s a Caspian Tern, photographed in May by James Tilley. Even if you can’t recall seeing one (or more), their distinctive prehistoric-esque call has been unmistakable in flyovers (you can hear it here). In past years they’ve frequently flown over West Seattle on their way to and from a nesting spot on a rooftop near the eastern shore of the Duwamish River – one where last year’s record heat wave killed more than 100 of their chicks. This year, community naturalist Kersti Muul says, they didn’t return to nest at that spot. But they didn’t go far, she learned after research – they’re on a roof at the south end of the downtown waterfront, near the Coast Guard station. (They’re easy to hear, we learned while driving northbound on East Marginal Way toward downtown late last night.) She says more than 1,000 terns are there, but so far they don’t seem to be nesting, which means they’re two months behind schedule – usually by now, nesting season is far enough along that some of the babies are starting to take short flights.
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Flag vandalism

We have been celebrating Pride month at our home and now twice our pride and BLM flags have been torn down at 47th and Hinds St. The first was in the first days of June and now again the night of July 1. If anyone has information about it please...
UPDATE: Crash at Admiral/Belvidere

Mj July 3, 2022 (8:42 pm) The diverting occurred at 37th one block east of Belvidere. The vehicle wheel destroyed a tree planter and the vehicle itself ended up just east of Belvidere. The driver was escorted away from the scene in handcuffs. Fred Simpson July 4, 2022 (11:53 am)
UPDATE: RV fire on Harbor Avenue

2:44 PM: Seattle Fire has several units responding to what was called in as an RV fire on Harbor Avenue, nearest cross-street Harbor Lane. We don’t know which side of the street, but most of the dozen RVs (as of our count Saturday) are on the westbound side. 2:48...
Person dies in Junction alley

Thanks for the tips about the police/fire response in the alley east of the 4500 block of 44th SW in The Junction around 11 am, just east of Wells Fargo. Police told us the call came in as a person down, and the person had died. Archived emergency-radio audio indicates someone was trying to perform CPR before responders arrived, and SFD continued trying, but the person could not be revived. It’ll be up to the King County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death. No other info so far.
