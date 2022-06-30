Sabres sign G Craig Anderson, 41, to 1-year contract

The Chicago Bulls have had an interesting free agency thus far. Most importantly, Zach LaVine signed a max deal to stay in Chicago. Outside of that, the Bulls have made small moves here and there. While fans expressed frustration as the Chicago missed out on bigger names like Danilo Gallinari, the Bulls already re-signed Derrick Jones Jr. and picked up rebounding god Andre Drummond on the market. The Bulls had 14 contracts with those moves, and it looks like they just picked up their 15th. The Athletic’s Shams Charania reports the Bulls agreed to a deal with guard Goran Dragic.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 21 HOURS AGO