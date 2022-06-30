ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Sabres sign G Craig Anderson, 41, to 1-year contract

Yardbarker
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoaltender Craig Anderson is returning to the NHL for a 20th season. Anderson, 41, signed a one-year contract worth $1.5 million to remain with the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday. He posted a 17-12-2 record with a 3.12...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Brooklyn Nets Star Signs With The Denver Nuggets

Andrews: "Bruce Brown has agreed to a 2-year, $13M+ deal with the Denver Nuggets, sources tell ESPN." Brown was a productive player on the Nets last season, so he is a solid pickup for a deep Nuggets team. The Nets got swept in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs by...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Report: Kris Letang, Penguins progressing toward deal worth 'around $7-$8 million per year'

The Pittsburgh Penguins and defenseman Kris Letang are reportedly close to agreeing on a new contract. According to the editor-in-chief of The Fourth Period, Dave Pagnotta, Letang and the Penguins have made progress on a new deal over the last 24 hours. A guest on 93.7 The Fan in Pittsburgh on Friday, Pagnotta added that the contract would pay Letang around $7-8 million yearly.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Lightning trade defenseman Ryan McDonagh to Predators

The Tampa Bay Lightning traded defenseman Ryan McDonagh to the Nashville Predators on Sunday in exchange for defenseman Philippe Myers and forward Grant Mismash, the teams announced. A deal involving McDonagh isn't a surprise after reports earlier this week indicated the team was working with the veteran to find a...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Buffalo, NY
Sports
City
Buffalo, NY
Yardbarker

Knicks Sign Guard For Over $100 Million

Wojnarowski: "Free agent guard Jalen Brunson has agreed to a four-year, $104 million deal with the New York Knicks, his agents Aaron Mintz and Sam Rose of @CAA_Basketball tell ESPN. The deal includes a player option on the final season." The two-time National Champion (with Villanova) is coming off a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Phoenix Suns Sign NBA Champion In Free Agency

View the original article to see embedded media. Coming off a 64-win season, the best season record-wise in franchise history, the Phoenix Suns are looking to add more depth in order to get back to the NBA Finals. Making their first move in free agency, the Suns came to an...
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Chicago Bulls Sign Former All-Star Guard

The deal is for one-years, $2.9 million according to Charania. This is a big pickup for the Bulls, because star point guard Lonzo Ball had a season-ending injury during the regular season. Ball had been playing fantastic for the Bulls, but after his injury they went on a huge downward...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevyn Adams
Yardbarker

Tommy Edman Is Leading MLB In An Invaluable Stat

Tommy Edman might just be the most underrated player in all of baseball. The St. Louis Cardinals super utilityman can play all over the field, making the super utility title pretty self-explanatory. He began the year as the Cards second baseman, but after the demotion of Paul DeJong and ascension...
MLB
Yardbarker

Report: Chicago Bulls Sign Goran Dragic

The Chicago Bulls have had an interesting free agency thus far. Most importantly, Zach LaVine signed a max deal to stay in Chicago. Outside of that, the Bulls have made small moves here and there. While fans expressed frustration as the Chicago missed out on bigger names like Danilo Gallinari, the Bulls already re-signed Derrick Jones Jr. and picked up rebounding god Andre Drummond on the market. The Bulls had 14 contracts with those moves, and it looks like they just picked up their 15th. The Athletic’s Shams Charania reports the Bulls agreed to a deal with guard Goran Dragic.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Blue Jays acquire reliever Anthony Banda in a trade with Pirates

The Toronto Blue Jays traded to acquire left-handed relief pitcher Anthony Banda from the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for cash considerations, the team announced Saturday. Banda, 28, made his MLB debut with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2017 before he was traded to the Tampa Bay Rays. He later had brief stints with the San Francisco Giants organization and New York Mets before he was claimed by the Pirates in 2021. Banda was a fixture in the Pittsburgh bullpen, making 48 appearances since first joining the team last August.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy