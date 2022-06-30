ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

CarmelFest returns with 2-day festival, parade and fireworks

By Ashley Smith
Fox 59
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS — CarmelFest returns this year with a two-day festival, three fireworks shows, live music, the annual parade and more. Jeff Worrell, a 30-year event volunteer and this year’s parade grand marshal, joined us Wednesday with longtime festival...

