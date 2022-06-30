ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont County, WY

New Board Members for Fremont County Museums Welcomed

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFremont County Museums welcomes our two newest board members, Jeremy Crews (pictured above) from Riverton and Tom...

Fairgrounds Paving Project moving Forward at Higher Cost

The Fremont County Commissioners Tuesday approved an American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funded project at the county fairgrounds in Riverton for paving the deteriorating parking lot there in front of the Fremont Center and Heritage Hall. Originally authorized at $700,000, the action taken Tuesday reauthorized the project at a funding level of $920,000.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
Absentee Vote Machines Confirmed to be Correctly Configured

News Release from the Fremont County Republican Party. On June 30, 2022, Fremont County Clerk’s office prepared the election machines for the absentee voting center at the Fremont County Clerk’s office in Lander. Present were County Clerk Julie Freese and Clerk’s Office staff, Fremont County Republican Chairman Ginger Bennett and Republican party representatives, and a Fremont County Democrat party representative.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
Coroner requests help in locating next of kin

JACKSON, Wyo. — The Teton County Coroner’s Office is requesting public assistance in locating the next of kin of Michael Stephen Craig, who was born on Oct. 22, 1954. If the public has any information, please contact the Coroner’s office via phone at 307-249-6267 or by e-mail at bblue@tetoncountywy.gov.
Wyoming July 4 Celebrations: Why Lander’s Fireworks Show Is Spectacular

LANDER — Grown-up kids love it. Dogs are terrified by it. Hundreds of people leave town because they hate it. Thousands of people come to town because they love it. We are talking about the 14-hour pyrotechnic extravaganza known as the Fourth of July in Lander, Wyoming. There really...
Sheriff: Continuing Water Wars at an address near Lander

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reported over the past 24 hours ending at 7 a.m. on 6/29/22, the emergency dispatch center there had taken 37calls for service. During that same time, the county’s ambulance service was dispatched 13 times. Seventeen persons were booked into the Fremont County Detention Center on charges that included two Driving While Under the Influence charges, 2 other alcohol-related charges, three felony charges and 30 misdemeanor charges. The Fremont County Detention Center current has 185 inmates it is responsible for, and, of these 182 are being held in Lander and three inmates are outside of the facility.
LANDER, WY
Drive The Most Remote Road In Wyoming

Late June of 2022 I took off in my little Cessna 172 from the Casper Wyoming airport, heading to the town of Lander. I was traveling with a few other airplanes on a weekend group fun flight. The rout took us between mountain ranges and over wide open Wyoming desert...
CASPER, WY
WHSAA announces schools with no ejections in 2021-22 seasons

We all know a season can be stressful and have moments that we are all not proud of. Imagine a season with no ejections though. That is exactly what the WHSAA just announced on Thursday. There were several schools who did not record ejections in the 2021-22 seasons and a lot of those schools were from in or around Fremont County. We want to send congratulations out to the following schools for recording no ejections around the Fremont County area.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
Gordon to ratify Wyoming abortion ban

The Supreme Court’s overturning of the landmark opinion on Roe v. Wade set off protests throughout Wyoming where abortion could become illegal in as little as 30 days. A sizable gathering on town square was noted Friday afternoon as commuters honked in approval of the grassroots effort. At least...
WYOMING STATE
FCSO Blotter: Truck Pulling Trailer with Small Hay Bales Caught Fire Resulting in Numerous Grass Fires

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reported over the past 24 hours ending at 7 a.m. on 6/30/22, the emergency dispatch center there had taken 52 calls for service. During that same time, the county’s ambulance service was dispatched 21 times and the county’s fire departments were sent out five times. Six persons were booked into the Fremont County Detention Center on charges that included one other alcohol-related charge, one felony charge and eight misdemeanor charges. The Fremont County Detention Center current has 164 inmates it is responsible for, and, of these 161 are being held in Lander and three inmates are outside of the facility.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
Little League Championship does not disappoint on Thursday

RIVERTON – Late Thursday night the regular season ended for the Riverton Little League players that put in hours and hours of work to get better at America’s favorite pastime with two teams coming out on top but everyone involved learning and growing throughout the season. The league...
RIVERTON, WY

