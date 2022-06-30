New Board Members for Fremont County Museums Welcomed

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reported over the past 24 hours ending at 7 a.m. on 6/29/22, the emergency dispatch center there had taken 37calls for service. During that same time, the county’s ambulance service was dispatched 13 times. Seventeen persons were booked into the Fremont County Detention Center on charges that included two Driving While Under the Influence charges, 2 other alcohol-related charges, three felony charges and 30 misdemeanor charges. The Fremont County Detention Center current has 185 inmates it is responsible for, and, of these 182 are being held in Lander and three inmates are outside of the facility.
