UPDATE – On July 3, 2022, at 9:41 p.m., members of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau and Crash Reconstruction Team responded to northbound MD Route 4 near the intersection with MD Route 765 (South entrance to St. Leonard Road), in St. Leonard, MD for a report of a serious motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle. Upon arrival, it was determined a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle were involved in the collision, which resulted in the driver of the motorcycle being ejected from the vehicle.

