Celestron telescope & binocular deals you can still get: Discounts & what's in stock

Celestron telescope and binocular deals are something to be celebrated as the company is one of the most trusted and reliable names in the world of optics. Regardless of your stargazing experience, there's a Celestron telescope or binocular deal out there for everyone and every budget.

We've scoped out the biggest discounts from the optics maker, sourced only from reputable retailers, and put them in this handy guide so you can pick out the right deal for you. Although you're sure to find a Celestron telescope deal here, if you want to do a little more research before buying, be sure to check out our best telescopes , best telescopes for beginners or our best telescopes for kids guides. We also have a best telescope deals guide too, if you don't find what you're looking for here.

It's not just the reliability of Celestron telescopes that make them immensely popular with astronomers the world over, it's the overall quality. Both in build, design and the optics themselves, and this quality carries over into their binoculars too. Celestron binoculars are some of the best binoculars out there and there are some great deals on them below.

Of course we do have other brand-specific guides for you to check out, Meade Instruments , Orion , Vixen and Sky-Watcher all have great optics gear out there and all have some fantastic deals worth checking. However, if you're here for the best Celestron telescope and binocular deals, read on below.

Best Celestron telescope deals

Celestron StarSense Explorer DX 102AZ $611.95 now $429.95 at Adorama

With more than $180 off , this is an excellent deal on a great beginner refractor telescope for stargazers just starting out. Its StarSense app technology allows for quick alignment and night sky object finding. View Deal

Celestron StarSense Explorer DX 130AZ was $479.95 now $449.00 at Adorama



You'll save just over $30 on this Celestron reflector telescope, which also impressed our reviewer with its StarSense smartphone technology for easy use and crisp views of galaxies, nebulas and more.

Note: This may not seem like much of a deal but the mark down price has come down recently, the price you pay is what it was before and it's good value. View Deal

Celestron AstroMaster LT 70AZ $159.95 now $119.99 at Amazon



Save 25% on the AstroMaster, an ideal telescope for the beginner. Easy to set up and offering clear, crisp views of a selection of deep-sky and solar system targets, including Saturn's rings and Jupiter's moons, it's supplied with everything you need for countless successful observing sessions. View Deal

Celestron StarSense Explorer LT 114AZ: $312.95 $239.95 at Adorama



The smartphone app-enabled Celestron StarSense Explorer LT 114AZ is an amazing $73 off at Adorama. Making night-sky navigation a breeze, beginners and seasoned skywatchers can enjoy their own tour of the very best solar system and deep-sky targets. Supplied with accessories. View Deal

Celestron Inspire 70AZ: $267.95 $189.95 at Adorama



Skywatchers can save $78 on this great beginners telescope. Supplied with a full range of accessories, including a smartphone adapter for basic astrophotography, accessory tray and eyepieces. View Deal

Celestron NexStar 4SE $1,258.8 5 now $994.36 at Amazon



Save $264.49 on a must-have for skywatchers who just want to get observing, the Celestron NexStar 4SE boasts easy setup and comes complete with an accessory kit, carry case and adapter for charging the computerized mount. The planets and bright deep-sky targets can be accessed at the touch of a button, while views appear clear and crisp thanks to multi-coated optics. View Deal

Celestron Travel Scope DX 70: $119.95 $98.95 at Amazon



Save over $20 on the Celestron Travel Scope 70 at Amazon. Complete with two eyepieces (20mm and 10mm), 2x Barlow lens, star diagonal, backpack, finder scope, moon filter, tripod and smartphone adapter, this grab-and-go telescope offers a fully equipped option for beginners and kids.

Note: You can apply the coupon and save a further $10 when you purchase this telescope from Amazon. View Deal

Celestron Travel Scope 50: $64.95 $56.95 at Amazon



With its fully coated optics, the Celestron Travel Scope 50 is suitable for observers on the move. The 50 mm aperture provides crystal clear views of a selection of night sky targets, such as the rugged lunar surface as well as terrestrial daytime sights, like wildlife and terrain. View Deal

Celestron 114AZ-SR | $179.99 $79.99 at Kohl's



A great beginner telescope, with an easy-to-use alt-azimuth mount and a compact light design, the Celestron 114AZ Smartphone Ready reflector is perfect for anyone new to skywatching. Supplied with eyepieces and everything you need for a successful night under the stars. View Deal

Celestron PowerSeeker 60AZ | $79.95 $69.95



At B&H Photo, you can take $10 off this beginner telescope, which is a step up in magnification on the PowerSeeker 50AZ model. A great starter instrument that's ideal for introducing beginners to the moon, planets and stars. View Deal

Celestron Cometron 114AZ: $199.95 $184.95 at Amazon



With a stunning white finish, the Cometron 114AZ has been specifically designed for observing comets, but — given its 114mm aperture — is an excellent companion for observers who enjoy observing the Moon, Milky Way and Saturn's rings. Supplied with two eyepieces, mount and tripod. View Deal

Celestron AstroMaster 114EQ: $319.95 $251.87 at Amazon



Grab 21% off at Amazon on the Celestron AstroMaster 114EQ, which allows you to enjoy clear, high-definition views through its 114mm aperture. Equipped with filters, eyepieces, StarPointer finderscope, cleaning cloths and more, this reflector is suitable for enthusiast astronomers.

Note: We have seen a slightly lower price for this scope in recent times but you can apply the coupon to receive a further $30 off which makes it pretty good value.



View Deal

Choosing the right telescope

There are two major factors to consider when choosing which Celestron telescope to opt for. Firstly, you have to consider your budget and then you have to consider how much stargazing experience you've had. Thankfully, Celestron telescopes can cater for everyone whether you're trying your hand at astronomy, a seasoned stargazer, looking to bag a bargain or wanting to invest some serious cash.

Beginners are advised to go for a portable easy-to-assemble telescope at an introductory price of less than or around $200, such as the Celestron AstroMaster LT 70AZ or Celestron PowerSeeker 50AZ, while serious astronomers are well placed to make a larger investment. If you’re in the latter position, then we recommend the Celestron AstroMaster 114EQ, Celestron StarSense Explorer LT 114AZ or Celestron AstroMaster 102AZ, depending on your budget.

With an increase in budget, comes an improvement in the type of technology that has become prevalent in telescope manufacturing: computerized, or GoTo, mounts. At the touch of a button, these revolutionary instruments are able to slew to your chosen target without needing to use sky maps to find your way around the night sky. The Celestron NexStar 4SE is a great option if you're keen on combining tech with your observing sessions.

If the telescope isn’t for your use and your kids have been bugging you for one, then the Celestron FirstScope 76 are the perfect choices since they require very little maintenance, are easy to use and are small enough to store in a cupboard. What’s more, their robust build exudes quality for a basic build, offering years of usage and for very little investment — an excellent combination for parents, who suspect that skywatching might be a passing phase.

The Celestron telescope models we have introduced are perfect for views of the solar system, with notable targets being the craters and seas of the moon and bright sights of Jupiter and Saturn . They will also provide good observations of bright deep-sky objects such as the Orion Nebula in the constellation of Orion (the Hunter) and the stunning Pleiades star cluster in Taurus (the Bull).

Those keen on a substantial step up in quality and closer views of targets will need to consider increasing their budget for a larger objective lens or aperture — that is the "light-gathering” ability of a telescope. For magnified views of the planets, galaxies and nebulas, the Celestron AstroMaster 114EQ, Celestron StarSense Explorer LT 114AZ and Celestron NexStar 4SE are all worth a look.

Best Celestron binocular deals

Celestron SkyMaster Giant 15x70:

$119.95 $99.95 at Amazon

For $20 off , this high-resolution set of Celestron binoculars will let you look at faint objects like galaxies and nebulas. They are highly rated, with generous eye relief and very fine diopter adjustment to cater to different viewing needs.

View Deal

Celestron SkyMaster 18-40x80: $122.03 at Amazon



Perfect for viewing in low light thanks to high-quality BaK-4 prisms and a large objective diameter, the Celestron SkyMaster 18-40x80 is ideal for wide-angle sights of star clusters, diffuse nebulas and tracing the Milky Way. View Deal

Celestron SkyMaster 20x80 Astro: $157.99 at Amazon



These binoculars come with high-quality BaK-4 prisms and a large objective diameter to provide excellent views of a wide selection of targets. The Celestron SkyMaster 20x80 Astro Binoculars are ideal for wide-angle sights of star clusters, planets, the moon, diffuse nebulas a selection of galaxies.

Note: You can save $20 by applying the coupon.

View Deal

Celestron Outland X 8x42 (Green): $79.95 $69.72 at Amazon



Save 13% at Amazon on the Celestron Outland X 8x42 for spectacular, high-clarity sights of stars, clusters and the surface of the moon. Comes with a carry case and Limited Lifetime Warranty. View Deal

Celestron Outland X 10x42 $104.95 now $74.16 at Amazon

Save 29% Waterproof and fogproof, the Celestron Outland X 10x42 provide high-resolution and high-contrast views for outdoor enthusiasts. Comfortable to hold with excellent eye relief, this lightweight binocular is supplied with a Limited Lifetime Warranty, strap and soft protective carry pouch. View Deal

Celestron Cometron 7x50 | $37.95 now $35.95 at Amazon

With their wide field of view, the Celestron Cometron binocular is 5% off and offers crisp and clear views of star clusters, craters on the moon and small, but high-definition sights of the planets. Their lightweight design provides comfortable observing for long periods of time. View Deal

Choosing the right binocular

When buying your Celestron binoculars we recommend looking for at least a magnification of 7x or 10x, along with an aperture of at least 42 mm. You should also choose a Porro prism design, while fully multi-coated optics and BaK-4 prisms are a must for crisp and clear observations. Nitrogen-purged designs are a massive plus and keep fogging and condensation at bay during your tours of the universe.

As your objective lens size increases, so does the weight of your binoculars. Anything larger than 50 mm will require a tripod for stable skywatching. An important skill to master for optimum views of the night sky is learning how to hold your binoculars steady — once you've achieved this, your chosen night-sky targets will truly be sights to behold.

If portability is your main aim and you're looking to use your binoculars for a combination of travel, skywatching and terrestrial views, we recommend the Celestron Outland X 10x42, which will give you more bang for your buck. The Celestron Outland X 10x50 are also a great option and are comfortable to use for reasonably long periods of time. Observations of nebulas such as the Orion Nebula (Messier 42) and Andromeda Galaxy (Messier 31) are even better with the larger objectives.

However, if you're not looking to splash some serious cash on a telescope but still want to collect as much light as you can, the Celestron 20x80 SkyMaster Pro is a top choice that offers high definition observations and those that wear spectacles good eye relief. We do recommend investing in a tripod for maximum comfort and effortless viewing though.

Deals you missed

Unfortunately, deals won't hang around forever, so we recommend acting quickly when you see one you like. When something is no longer in stock or a deal expires, we'll add it to the list below so you can compare the current Celestron telescope and binocular deals to the ones of old.

Celestron FirstScope 76 - Signature Series Moon By Robert Reeves: $59.95 $43.99 at Amazon



Now 27% off at Amazon, this tabletop telescope offers pleasing night sky views for the whole family. The Celestron FirstScope is portable and lightweight, easy to navigate and is the perfect piece of kit for those just getting started in skywatching. View Deal

Celestron PowerSeeker 80AZS | RRP $149.95 | Now: $139.79



The Celestron PowerSeeker 80AZS is an easy-to-use instrument that's also portable and compact. Supplied with two eyepieces (20 mm and 4 mm), 3x Barlow lens to reveal a plethora of night-sky targets. View Deal

Celestron TrailSeeker ED 10x32 | RRP: $299.95 | Now $255.00



Compact, yet packing a punch in observing prowess, the TrailSeekers are great for any outdoor adventure — from studying birds to observing the craters of the moon. They're also a great option for magnified views of star fields. View Deal

Celestron PowerSeeker 70EQ | RRP $139.95 | Now $119.49



The perfect telescope for the beginner, the Celestron PowerSeeker 70EQ is both easy to use and offers excellent views of the planets, surface of the moon and bright-sdeep sky targets. Save 15% at Amazon today. View Deal

Celestron AstroMaster 70EQ | RRP: $179.95 | Now: $149



Walmart has knocked over $30 off the price of this beginner-friendly refractor telescope, which is suitable for observing the moon, solar system and bright deep-sky targets. The AstroMaster 70EQ comes with two eyepieces and has an equatorial mount, making it easy to track objects across the night sky. View Deal

Celestron Nature DX 8x42 binocular: $149.95 $102.49 at Amazon

Great for terrestrial and astronomical observations, Celestron's Nature DX 8x42 binocular is lightweight and waterproof. It comes with a carrying case, objective lens caps, an eyepiece rain guard, a neck strap, a lens cloth and an instruction manual. View Deal

Celestron FirstScope 76 | RRP: $59.95 | Now: $48.99



Now 15% off at Amazon, this tabletop telescope offers pleasing night sky views for the whole family. The Celestron FirstScope is portable and lightweight, easy to navigate and is the perfect piece of kit for those just getting started in skywatching. View Deal

Celestron PowerSeeker 50AZ: $54.95 $44.95 at Amazon



Featuring a simple-to-use alt-azimuth mount for quick set up, the PowerSeeker 50AZ boasts slow motion controls for accurate pointing. Save $10 at Amazon and you'll also receive multiple accessories including 3 eyepieces (20 mm, 12 mm, 4 mm and 1.5x image-erecting eyepiece), star diagonal, finderscope and 3x Barlow lens.

View Deal

Celestron StarSense Explorer LT 80AZ: $299.99 $199.99 at Walmart



The StarSense Explorer offers high-definition views of the planets, bright nebulas and galaxies, star clusters, sure to delight beginners, kids and skywatchers looking for a "grab and go" instrument. Supplied with eyepieces, 2x Barlow lens, smartphone dock and more. View Deal

Celestron Travel Scope 70: $99.95 $84.99 at Amazon



The Celestron Travel Scope 70 is perfectly portable and this Black Friday you can save a further 15% on an already reasonably priced instrument. A selection of night sky targets, such as the rugged lunar surface as well as terrestrial daytime sights, like wildlife and terrain are brought into crystal clear view. Supplied with eyepieces, finderscope, backpack and star diagonal. View Deal

Celestron 20x80 SkyMaster Pro: $279.95 $249.95 at Amazon

Get $30 off these skywatching binoculars from Celestron. With 80 mm objective lenses, these light-guzzlers are perfect for observing terrestrial and night-sky targets. They're quite heavy, so you'll need to pack a tripod for comfortable viewing. View Deal

