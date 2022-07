Click here to read the full article. [Warning: The below contains spoilers for “Stranger Things 4.”] Jamie Campbell Bower certainly has turned things Upside Down when it comes to the “Stranger Things” narrative. The actor plays Season 4 villain (well, is he?!) Vecna, and Bower dismantled the theories of Vecna being just a terrifying monster out for revenge. While Bower as Vecna made co-star Millie Bobby Brown cry on set, along with grossing out audiences everywhere thanks to truly horrific Freddy Krueger-esque prosthetics, the actor has a soft spot for the disfigured character out for revenge. Turns out, Vecna was originally unassuming Henry,...

MOVIES ・ 38 MINUTES AGO