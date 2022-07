If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. On what would have been Princess Diana’s 61st birthday, her two sons Prince William and Prince Harry paid tribute to their late mother with the 2022 Diana Awards. The brothers came together to honor those recipients of the prize, and reflected on their mother’s enduring legacy nearly 25 years after her tragic death. In his own words, Prince Harry revealed how much he sees his mother in people he meets around the world, and in his own children Archie and Lilibet.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO