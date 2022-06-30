Watch Benny from Abba play Foo Fighters' Learn To Fly

Dave Grohl has made no secret of his love for Abba - last year he claimed to have "wept like a baby" upon hearing the Swedish quartet's comeback singles - so while his guest appearance during his friend Paul McCartney 's Glastonbury festival headline set on June 26 was a surprise, the fact that he took the stage wearing an Abba hoodie was less so.

Now, in a touching reciprocal gesture, Abba's Benny Andersson has returned the love, by posting a clip of himself playing Foo Fighters' standard Learn To Fly on piano, and then unbuttoning his shirt to reveal that - ta da! - he's wearing a Foo Fighters T-shirt underneath.

You guys!

Watch the clip below:

See more

Famously, Grohl's former Nirvana bandmate Kurt Cobain was also a huge Abba fan.



When Nirvana headlined Reading festival in 1992, and were given the power to choose their supporting bill, the Aberdeen, Washington trio selected Abba tribute act Bjorn Again to open the main stage.



"They stole the show and got the best response of the day," Grohl later stated. "Everyone went berserk."

Grohl's appearance at Glastonbury , where he played Wings' Band on the Run and The Beatles’ I Saw Her Standing There was his first public performance since the death of Foo Fighters' drummer Taylor Hawkins in March.



McCartney’s 38-song set also included Bruce Springsteen, who joined McCartney for a performance of his own song Glory Days , and the Beatles’ I Wanna Be Your Man . At the end of the set, both Springsteen and Grohl returned to the stage for the final song, The End .

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.