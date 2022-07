Wylie Independent School District trustees voted to approve a $231 million budget during the Monday, June 20 meeting, with the tax rate to be considered in August. According to Scott Roderick, assistant superintendent for finance and operations for Wylie ISD, the budget reflects a 3% midpoint pay raise for all employees. The budget also covers market adjustments and a mid-year stipend for all teachers.

WYLIE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO