In a historic move, Nasa has successfully launched a rocket from Australia’s remote Northern Territory, making it the agency’s first commercial launch outside the US.After a delay due to rain and wind, the sub-orbital rocket carrying technology likened to a “mini Hubble” telescope, blasted off from the Arnhem Space Centre on the Dhupuma plateau at half-past midnight on Monday.The blast off was the space agency’s first launch from a commercial spaceport outside the US and is reportedly aimed to help scientists conduct studies that can only be undertaken in the southern hemisphere. Monday’s launch was also the first for...

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 7 DAYS AGO