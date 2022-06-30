ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matagorda County, TX

"County rejects fireworks ban" by: Mike Reddell

baycitysentinel.com
 4 days ago

Matagorda County Commissioners Court approved...

www.baycitysentinel.com

Houston Agent Magazine

Development begins on new Fort Bend community

Starwood Land, a nationwide developer of residential master-planned communities, has entered the development phase for Starbridge, a 933-acre community in Fort Bend County that will include more than 2,000 homes. Land Tejas, Starwood Land’s newly acquired partner, will lead development activities, according to a press release. The first phase...
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
crossroadstoday.com

Wharton County Sheriff’s Office working bailout Friday morning

WHARTON COUNTY, Texas – The Wharton County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction Unit handled a bailout Friday morning. Officers conducted a traffic stop, but the vehicle sped away. A short pursuit, the vehicle drove into the brush along the railroad tracks across from Prasek’s Hillje Smokehouse. Two people,...
WHARTON COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Charges dismissed against Harris Co. judge who allegedly unlawfully arrested former TV journalist Wayne Dolcefino

HOUSTON – The charges against the judge accused of unlawfully arresting former TV journalist Wayne Dolcefino have been dropped, according to the Fort Bend District Attorney. On Tuesday, KPRC2 reported that Harris County Judge Darrell Jordan was charged with official oppression stemming from an incident involving Dolcefino two years ago.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
cw39.com

Rosenberg PD: Man arrested after chase leads to crash in Brazos River

ROSENBERG, Texas (CW39) – A man has been arrested after leading police on a chase that led to him crashing into the Brazos River in Fort Bend County. Rosenberg police arrested Charles Byrd, 36, for charges of evading arrest in a motor vehicle. He is currently in the hospital being treated for injuries sustained during the crash, police said.
ROSENBERG, TX
KSAT 12

Children try to save mom who died after drowning in backyard pool in Katy

KATY – The children of a woman who drowned in a backyard pool in Katy tried to save her and performed CPR, according to law enforcement. Fort Bend sheriff’s deputies told KPRC that they responded along with emergency medical services to a home in the 22900 block of Roberts Run Road at about 8:30 p.m. on Thursday.
KATY, TX

