San Antonio, TX

Taiyaki Treats

By Kathleen Petty
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTik-Tok may deserve the credit for the latest surge in taiyaki, but the fish-shaped waffle snack served at San Antonio’s Hanamaru Café has been a popular Japanese street food for decades. “Most people trying it for the first time are here because of...

The Rock’s Food Truck is in San Antonio This Weekend

The Rock’s Mana Mobile Food and Drink Truck is in San Antonio. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Mana Mobile truck will spend Fourth of July weekend in the Alamo City. The truck will serve complimentary French toast sticks and tacos plus margaritas featuring Teremana tequila. Mana Mobile will be at Hemisfair from noon to 2 p.m. on Friday, July 1; at Mission Marquee Plaza from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 2; and at Woodlawn Lake Park with food only on Monday, July 4. The truck will also serve first responders and medical personnel at Texas Vista Medical Center on Sunday. The truck was inspired by the Rock’s phrase, “Mana, gratitude, tequila.”
SAN ANTONIO, TX

