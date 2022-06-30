Neighbors react after three men found dead in Illinois home

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — A person of interest in the July Fourth parade attack that killed 6 and injured 38 others Monday has been apprehended, authorities said. Robert "Bobby" E. Crimo III was spotted in a Honda Fit described as wanted by the FBI in North Chicago, where local police attempted a traffic stop before the man allegedly took them on a short pursuit, authorities said.
CHICAGO —Police have arrested and charged a man with the murder of man whose body was found inside a refrigerator in July 2020. According to police 44-year-old Malik Lee of Oak Park was arrested Thursday. He is charged with first degree murder in the death of 58-year-old Marcus Merge. Merge’s body was discovered in the […]
Authorities are revealing the names of all three men found shot to death in Kankakee. Officials say the discovery was made Wednesday in a home in the 600-block of West Merchant Street. The victims were identified as Kyle Washington-Haynes, Deontay Tyler, and Malcolm Murray. The incident is under investigation.
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Letham Burns wanted to arrive at Highland Park’s July Fourth parade early. Just as he was setting up lookout spots for himself, his friend and their five children to enjoy the festivities, Burns, who is a competitive shooter, heard a distinguishable sound. “We heard...
HOOPESTON, Ill. (WAND) — An abandoned plant is a total loss after a Sunday night fire in Hoopeston. Firefighters arrived around 10:30 p.m. and found the facility on fire in the 100 block of W. Thompson Avenue. Hoopeston Police said the plant has been abandoned for at least 20...
An Illinois State Police trooper who stumbled upon a car “sideshow” near Chicago’s Goose Island early Sunday got quite a surprise when the crowd of people swarmed his squad car, jumped on the vehicle, and busted its windshield. His dash camera captured it all and we’re going to share it with you.
CHCIAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police released surveillance pictures and video of a South Side shooting with the hopes of catching a killer. Warning: The video of the attack is disturbing. The video shows the man who pulled the trigger on June 20, on East 111th Street. You can see an...
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is accused of shooting two people in South Chicago in May. Joshua Lacy, 29, is charged with two felony counts of attempted first-degree murder and one felony count of armed habitual criminal. On May 1, police responded to a shotspotter call around 11:17 p.m. in...
CHICAGO - The Fourth of July got off to a wild start in downtown Chicago. Two police officers were hurt after responding to a crowd blocking the roadway around 3:35 a.m. in the 200 block of North Columbus Drive, police said. The officers were inside a marked patrol car when...
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago Police officer was found dead Saturday morning due to an apparent suicide, the Chicago Police Department said in a release. The department released the following statement: This morning, the Chicago Police Department (CPD) experienced the heartbreaking loss of one of our police officers to an apparent suicide. The officer's family is forever changed, and we ask that you please hold the officer's loved ones in your thoughts and prayers, as they begin to process this tragedy. Please also take a moment to pray for the officers of CPD, who are mourning this loss. Being a police officer...
KANKAKEE, Ill. — Three men were found shot dead inside a Kankakee home on Wednesday. Around 2 p.m. Wednesday, police were dispatched to an apartment the 600 block of West Merchant Street. The bodies of three male victims were discovered, Mayor Christopher Curtis said. Police believe they were shot overnight. They were identified as 25-year-old […]
A woman has been sentenced to 11 years in prison for her role in a home invasion that ended with her accomplice being severely beaten and shot to death with his own gun on the North Side in 2018. Mariena Elia, 37, pleaded guilty to one count of home invasion...
Authorities have released the identity of the person who drove a vehicle into the Illinois River in Ottawa in the small hours of Thursday morning. La Salle County Coroner Richard Ploch says the body of 20-year-old Tyler Carson of Ottawa was recovered by rescue workers in the early morning hours of Thursday. Events started when police tried to stop Carson's vehicle at Norris and Canal. Carson drove away, heading south on La Salle, across the Veterans Bridge and into Allen Park. Police then saw Carson drive the car over a bank and into the river. The subsequent search included multiple dive teams and sonar equipment from La Salle, Will and McLean counties. A forensic autopsy was conducted later in the day on Thursday. Those results are pending.
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two people are dead and three others injured after a mass shooting in The Loop early Friday morning. Police said five men were leaving Persona Lounge, in the 400 block of South Wells Street around 1:45 a.m., and got into an argument with another man. That man fired shots, hitting the five men -- killing two. One of the victims, identified as 29-years-old Duan Bates by the Medical Examiner's Office, suffered a gunshot wound to the left side of the head and was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition and was pronounced dead a short time later.A 26-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was also taken to Stroger in critical condition but was later pronounced dead.Another 29-year-old man was shot in the buttocks, A 35-year-old man was shot twice in the left arm, and another man of unknown age was shot in the left buttocks. All three were taken to Northwestern Hospital in good condition.Police are investigating.
(U.S. Attorneys Office for Utah via AP) This is the office of Will County Coroner Laurie H. Summers on Thursday June 30th, 2022, reporting that this office has investigated 4 probable Drug Intoxication deaths from June 22- 29th 2022. These deaths occurred in Crete Township, Lockport, Bolingbrook and Custer Township, Illinois. The Will County Coroner’s Office is committed to making the public aware of the dangers of Illicit Drug usage.
PEORIA — A Sangamon County man who pleaded guilty in January to federal charges in connection with a string of robberies at banks and convenience stores in Central Illinois in spring 2021, including the robbery of the Village Pantry in Paxton, was sentenced Wednesday to 12 years in federal prison.
