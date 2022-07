Stranger Things Season 4 has a lot going on and weaving four stories into one whole narrative is not an easy thing to pull off but the show made it through. It is scarier, more terrifying, and the horror-movie details on it are on point. To be fair, Vecna is the best villain in the show so far. However, there are some characters being left behind or maybe, their stories are being reserved for a different time. On the soundtrack, it is probably the best part of the show. Kate Bush's Running Up That Hill fits the story so well. It's like watching nine movies in one go and to be honest, even when you watch it until the end, you'll definitely want more.

TV SERIES ・ 1 HOUR AGO