Jerome, ID

Lincoln County Pool construction faces new obstacle

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe College of Southern Idaho and the City of Jerome are partnering on a...

kmvt

Twin Falls Sheriff’s provide mutual aid to drowning in Elko County

ELKO COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —According to the Elko County Sheriff’s Office, On June 30th, at approximately 8:00 pm, a 17-year-old male was kayaking near the north shore of Southfork Reservoir. His kayak overturned, resulting in him being unable to get safely back in the kayak. Witnesses immediately responded,...
ELKO COUNTY, NV
kmvt

Fit and Well Idaho: Firework Burns

Many residents of the Magic Valley could see the smoke coming west of Eden Wednesday afternoon. Twin Falls Fire Department makes progress on new training center. Twin Falls Fire Department makes progress on new training center. Rupert kicks off annual Fourth of July festivities. Updated: Jul. 1, 2022 at 9:33...
EDEN, ID
kmvt

Rally for Women’s Rights held in Twin Falls Saturday

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Today at Twin Falls City Park, hundreds of men and women of all ages gathered to voice their concerns over the right to safe, legal abortion. After speeches by community leaders, the group then marched and chanted around the city, spreading messages of frustration, hope and worry about the recent actions of the country’s highest court.
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Days of the Old West Festival returns to Hailey

HAILEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — During Haliey’s Days of the Old West Festival, the city’s population practically doubles. “Hailey is the hub of Fourth of July activities in Blaine County,” said Mike McKenna, the ex-director of the Chamber of Commerce. “It is one of the best places in Idaho to see the Fourth, one of the best places in the west a few days ago.”
HAILEY, ID
Jerome, ID
Government
City
Jerome, ID
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Government
County
Lincoln County, ID
KOOL 96.5

Construction Begins on Nation’s Larges Research Dairy Near Rupert

RUPERT, Idaho (KLIX)-Construction of the largest research dairy in the United States got underway with a groundbreaking on Thursday near Rupert. According to the University of Idaho, the $22.5 million Center for Agriculture, Food and the Environment (Idaho CAFE) will operate as a full size dairy with around 2,000 cows on 640 acres. The Idaho CAFE will operate between three counties with the dairy in Minidoka County, an education and outreach center in Jerome County, and collaborative food science programs with the College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls County. "Idaho CAFE will conduct research and deliver education to support a sustainable future for Idaho’s dairies, livestock operations, crop production and food processing industries. The center will link research, education and outreach in a public-private partnership to support the state of Idaho, generate jobs and support economic progress," according to the U of I in a statement released in May. The Idaho CAFE has received support from a number of sources including the food manufacturer Chobani which committed $1 million earlier this year to help with construction of the facility. Construction of the first phase of the dairy is expected to be complete in 2023.
RUPERT, ID
kmvt

Burley fireworks show back on after last minute donation

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Fourth of July tradition in southern Idaho was at risk following an announcement that the annual Burley fireworks display was canceled circled social media. According to the announcement, supply chain interruptions kept the city from receiving the shipment of fireworks that were ordered in...
BURLEY, ID
Person
Jerome
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Three-vehicle crash east of Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Idaho State Police (ISP) is investigating a three-vehicle collision that occurred east of Twin Falls on July 1st, at 4:38 p.m. Police say a 46-year-old man from Bellevue, WA, was driving southbound in a Chrysler Pacifica on 3300 E, a 50-year-old Rupert woman was traveling eastbound on 3900 N. in a Ford Explorer and a 57-year-old woman from Kimberly was stopped at the stop sign of the intersection in a Subaru Crosstrek.
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Automobile accident blocks one lane in Twin Falls County

TWIN FALLS COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — An automobile accident occurred in Twin Falls County Friday afternoon. The accident occurred at 3300 E 3900 N and involved multiple vehicles, though no injuries or fatalities are being reported at this time. The crash initially blocked one lane. Safety crews are working...
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID
kmvt

Man watched as Sugarloaf Fire flames burned near his house

EDEN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Many residents of the Magic Valley could see the smoke coming west of Eden Wednesday afternoon. The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) says they will have control of the Sugarloaf Fire, which was at 5,000 acres at one point, by 8:00 p.m. Thursday,. While structures...
EDEN, ID
kmvt

As capacity issues persist, Twin Falls Animal Shelter asks for help

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As the Twin Falls Animal Shelter continues to navigate capacity issues, they have released an open letter to the people of Twin Falls County, which asked residents to do more to help. The shelter’s years-long battle to free-up space continues, leading Director Debbie Blackwood...
TWIN FALLS, ID
#Cancer#Summer Camp#Urban Construction#Lincoln County Pool#Mdt Camp Rainbow Gold
kmvt

Department of Labor data shows average wage in Idaho is $23.05 an hour

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Data released Thursday from the Idaho Department of Labor shows the average hourly wage in the Gem State is $23.05 an hour for 2021. Data compiled includes last year’s figures for the state, seven Metropolitan Statistical Areas, and two rural county regions. That wage is...
IDAHO STATE
thenewzealandtimes.com

Who’s Who at Legendary Billionaire Summer Camp in Sun Valley, Idaho

The heavy presence of forward security teams indicated that something big was happening in the beautiful mountain town of Sun Valley, Idaho. Locals were rushing to prepare for a major invasion by the world’s wealthiest tycoons for the 37th annual media finance conference hosted and funded by private investment firm Allen & Company.
SUN VALLEY, ID

