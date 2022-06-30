ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hailey Bieber Gives the Corset Trend a Barbie-Pink Spin

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re considering tossing that corset you bought last year in order to keep up with the fast-paced micro-trend culture perpetuated by TikTok, Hailey Bieber is here to tell you to hold on just a little bit longer. The model wore a classically corseted dress, seemingly just for the hell of...

Courteney Cox Is a Bona Fide Clean Freak

It makes total sense that the actress Courteney Cox would start a home care line that consists of products like finely scented dish soap, counter spray, and antibacterial hand soap. During the height of the pandemic, Cox spent nearly every day wiping down surfaces and tidying up (if you’re wondering, yes, she was one of those people who sanitized bags of groceries before bringing them into her Los Angeles home). But she wasn’t convinced that everything needed to smell like Clorox to be considered spotless, nor did the uncomely bottles of all-purpose cleaner that clogged her house need to be such an eyesore. As a result, Cox created Homecourt, a collection that includes the aforementioned cleaning goods made in alluring scents of rose, neroli, and orange blossom, but also everyday necessities like hand cream, candles, and lotion. “It’s limitless, what you could do with Homecourt,” Cox tells me over Zoom, seated in her family room. (She ticks off potential body washes and an upcoming room spray.) Here, the actress discusses how her incredibly discerning sense of smell made Homecourt a success, and the one beauty trend she regrets participating in.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Artist Piero Gilardi’s Surrealist Fashion Comes to Life Once More

A dancer wears Piero Gilardi's "Vestito Natura Betulle" at Piper Club in Turin, 1967. Courtesy of Magazzino Italian Art. At the Magazzino Italian Art museum in Cold Spring, New York—a white, modernist building that looks chic and minimal against the green pastures of Putnam County—there’s an entire room devoted to the works of the artist Piero Gilardi. A pioneer of the Arte Povera movement in the 1960s and ’70s, which saw Italian artists taking radical stances against institutions and systems of government, Gilardi’s career centered mostly on what he called Tappeto-Natura, or “nature carpets.” The “carpets” are, in fact, 3-D renderings of various nature scenes: pebbles on a beach, rollicking foamy waves with seagulls, the mossy forest ground, all done in polyurethane foam. Not only are the nature carpets laid out on the floor of the nonprofit museum, which was founded by Nancy Olnick and Giorgio Spanu in 2017 and received a significant renovation in 2020, but they’re also mounted onto the walls, like tactile paintings of sunflower fields and bushels of vegetables.
COLD SPRING, NY

