Hailey Bieber Gives the Corset Trend a Barbie-Pink Spin

It makes total sense that the actress Courteney Cox would start a home care line that consists of products like finely scented dish soap, counter spray, and antibacterial hand soap. During the height of the pandemic, Cox spent nearly every day wiping down surfaces and tidying up (if you’re wondering, yes, she was one of those people who sanitized bags of groceries before bringing them into her Los Angeles home). But she wasn’t convinced that everything needed to smell like Clorox to be considered spotless, nor did the uncomely bottles of all-purpose cleaner that clogged her house need to be such an eyesore. As a result, Cox created Homecourt, a collection that includes the aforementioned cleaning goods made in alluring scents of rose, neroli, and orange blossom, but also everyday necessities like hand cream, candles, and lotion. “It’s limitless, what you could do with Homecourt,” Cox tells me over Zoom, seated in her family room. (She ticks off potential body washes and an upcoming room spray.) Here, the actress discusses how her incredibly discerning sense of smell made Homecourt a success, and the one beauty trend she regrets participating in.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO