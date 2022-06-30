Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Springfield metro area

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you’re looking for a way to celebrate America’s independence, you can head down to Washington Park in Springfield for the Old Fashioned 4th of July Parade and Celebration. There will be music, free ice cream treats, water provided, and free children’s games. Food...
NIXA, Mo. — The average price for a Fourth of July cookout has risen but it’s not stopping many shoppers for the holiday weekend. “I’d say it’s like our second busiest holiday except for like Thanksgiving or so. It’s like peak of summer, you know?” said Jonathan Crosby, a manager at Harter House in Nixa. […]
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s an On Your Side warning as you fill up your tank during the long holiday weekend. If you pay at the pump, check your account before pulling into the gas station. Consider it a sign of the times. Gas stations and financial institutions know you’re paying more. The temporary hold on your debit or credit card is up-we are talking about 40% more.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Missouri Governor Mike Parson voted against funding two Springfield projects: restoring the Jefferson Avenue Footbridge and revitalizing Jordan Creek. The city of Springfield and leaders of the two projects were seeking funding from the Coronavirus State Fiscal Recovery fund. Jefferson Avenue Footbridge Parson vetoed a request for $5 million to maintain and […]
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield is a city that has visitors from all over the world. But what is there to do in the Queen City of the Ozarks? We’ve collected a few places to see, eat, and experience. Where to go: Springfield always has something going on. From the First Friday Art Walk, the first […]
According to Merriam-Webster, a palace is defined as the official residence of a chief of state, or a large stately house, public building, or a highly decorated place for public amusement or refreshment. Well Missouri happens to have a palace, and it is a one of a kind place. Are you familiar with the Butterfly Palace & Rainforest in Branson? Lets learn a bit more about it.
Sources tell the Branson Tri-Lakes News the City of Branson has bought the White House Theater and will be turning the property into the city’s new Public Safety Complex. The Branson Board of Aldermen voted in an executive session Friday afternoon to purchase the property located at 2255 Gretna Road for $2.5 million. The deal includes the building and 11 acres of paved property.
You don't need to deal with the nightmare of airline travel right now to have a luxurious resort experience, one website says they found the best couples resort in the Show-Me State of Missouri, and from the looks of it we certainly agree with them!. According to the website bestthingsmo.com,...
BRANSON, Mo. – Fourth of July weekend has business booming in Branson. Lots of travelers who headed down for the holiday said they booked their trip early. Although gas prices have increased since then, they said it wasn’t going to stop them from making their way here. “We actually had this reservation a year ago,” said […]
More than 100 medical members of the Army, Air Force and reserves are in southern Missouri for a week to provide free medical services to anyone who wants them. The project is a collaboration among the Department of Defense, the Delta Regional Authority and local health care agencies. “These are...
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Chris Darnell, 40, a driver for a Springfield-based jet truck company, died in a crash at a Michigan air show Saturday, July 2. Visitors at the air show looked on as Darnell raced two airplanes in a ShockWave Jet Truck down a runway at the Battle Creek Field of Flight Air Show […]
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department saw a rising trend in June of counterfeit cash. Of all the cases seen in June, all but one of them used a fake $100 bill. Lt. Jason Laub of the SPD Property Crimes Division says that the best way to make...
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Carolyn Jolley, A Springfield native, said she heard a bang at 2:30 a.m. on July 2. Jolley said her son went outside her house and didn’t see anything, but when she woke up, she smelled gas all over the driveway at her home in north Springfield. That’s when her son found his truck’s gas tank punctured.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - As the Fourth of July weekend begins, many are starting to leave for their destination and travelers are being warned to expect delays at airports. Flights into and out of Springfield on Friday stayed on time. That is not the case at other airports across the country.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A former resident of a cleared-out homeless camp in east Springfield asks what is next. Lurvey Properties began cleaning up the homeless camp spread over 15 acres near East Kearney Street on June 26. According to Lurvey Properties employees, the camp has been around for decades, who added it posed a dangerous environment for those living and working in the area.
OZARK, Mo. – Finley Farms in Ozark Missouri is opening a new upscale fine dining experience on July 1, 2022. Finley Farms describe themselves as a restoration and a reimagination of the historic Ozark Mill in Ozark Missouri they offer fine dining and event venues. Finley Farms said they are opening a fine dining upscale […]
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Home décor superstore Old Time Pottery is coming to Springfield this summer at the former Hobby Lobby and Mardel location on east Battlefield. “Our 85,000 square feet and tens of thousands of unique home décor finds in our Springfield store gives everything you need to decorate your home for Fall, Halloween, Thanksgiving […]
Police are investigating a couple’s death in Monett. On Thursday, 71-year-old Daniel Olson, and 64-year-old Tamara Olson were found dead inside a home off West Nellie. The bodies have been sent to the coroner’s office for an autopsy. Officers say that the deaths are under investigation.
MONETT, Mo. — Two people were found dead in their home by police in Monett June 30. The Monett Police Department found 71-year-old Daniel Olson and his spouse, 64-year-old Tamara Olson, dead in their home near West Nellie Avenue and North Central Avenue. The police are investigating the incident, but said there is no indication […]
