Ritu Arya Talks About Lila Pitts' Future After ‘The Umbrella Academy’ Season 3 [Exclusive]

It's not news to say Star Wars has a divided fan base, and not every Star Wars property is loved. A mere half-decade ago, George Lucas' brainchild (after a $4 billion+ sale to Disney) was back on top, as legacyquel The Force Awakens force-choked box-office records. Following the divisiveness of The Last Jedi, the fan and critical failure of Rise of Skywalker, and hit-or-miss movie and TV entries, Star Wars and its dedicated but polarized fandom are all over the map. One property in recent years has been universally hailed, though: EA, Respawn and director Stig Asmussen's action-adventure game Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Following the massive critical and commercial success of the game (over 10 million units sold), the lore of Fallen Order has been widely accepted by fans, and has expanded to comics, toys and beyond. A sequel game, Jedi: Survivor, has been announced for 2023.
