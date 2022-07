I am fascinated by sea creatures and would love nothing more than to go underwater and watch them, play with them, and take pics and videos of them. There’s one major problem though: I don’t know how to swim. Well I can do a few strokes but when I get out of my depth (literally), I panic and almost drown myself. But if there’s a device that can help me explore the ocean more without me drowning or taking months to learn how to swim properly, I’d be willing to try it.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 4 DAYS AGO