'The Bad Guys' Gets Streaming Release on Peacock

By Britta DeVore
Collider
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeacock members better watch their backs because some real tough hombres are about to take the streamer by storm. DreamWorks Animation has announced that their family-friendly feature, The Bad Guys, will land on the platform Friday, just in time for your weekend movie night. Pop some corn, grab a cozy seat...

collider.com

Related
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

‘Only Murders in the Building’: Does Tina Fey Guest Star?

Only Murders in the Building features a cast full of big-name actors like Steve Martin, Selena Gomez, and Martin Short. The show also has an array of exciting guest stars and cameo appearances. In the very first episode, fans may have caught sight of someone who looks a lot like Tina Fey, but is that really her in the Hulu series?
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

How to Watch 'The Princess': Where Is the Joey King Movie Streaming?

Once upon a time, there was a princess, and she became so badass that all her enemies started to fear her. And like that, The Princess is about to rewrite fairytales, featuring a sword-wielding, butt-kicking princess played by Joey King. The story follows, as you would expect from the title, a princess, whose father is about to be overthrown by a cruel, evil prince, and she is forced to marry the enemy. But she refuses to go through with the wedding and fights to save herself and her family.
MOVIES
Collider

'Russian Doll' and 6 of the Best, Coolest Natasha Lyonne Performances

Natasha Lyonne has graced our screens since she was six years old. Now 43 years old, Lyonne has built up a beyond impressive and truly eclectic filmography. Ranging from Netflix originals to Marvel movies to cult classics, there is no doubt about Lyonne’s coolness. Beyond her acting career, Lyonne...
MOVIES
Collider

'The Old Man': How Amy Brenneman Turns the Tables on Jeff Bridges

Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for The Old Man Episode 4.Just as Alia Shawkat stole every scene she got in Episode 3 of The Old Man, one of the best new shows out there right now, Episode 4 provided yet another opportunity for a supporting character to shine. This time it was the quietly stunning work of Amy Brenneman as Zoe that cut through all the noise to stand out. Though the show’s ostensible lead is Jeff Bridges, who also continues to be great as the grizzled Dan Chase on the run, it is the supporting characters that really have continued to elevate the show. In this most recent episode, we witness the aftermath from when Zoe was nearly killed before being whisked away in the trunk of Chase’s car. Initially shaken as anyone would be, over the course of the episode she quietly begins observing details around her and formulating a plan. Speaking volumes even without saying a whole lot of dialogue, you can see the wheels beginning to turn. It initially recalls her outstanding work in the series The Leftovers where she went entire episodes without saying anything at all as a woman who had taken a vow of silence. In The Old Man, you can feel the same commanding presence infused into every single moment.
TV SERIES
Collider

‘The Forgiven’ Review: Jessica Chastain and Ralph Fiennes Can’t Save This Misguided Morality Tale

An uncertain and meandering work that struggles to craft a compelling story when intermixed with ineffective commentary, The Forgiven is doomed by its own tepid adherence to trope that robs the experience of any teeth. This is a shame as, despite the poor way it ends up being constructed, the promising pieces are all there. Getting to see leads Ralph Fiennes and Jessica Chastain on screen is always intriguing, especially when they take on cruel characters whose flaws are at the forefront of the performance. It also is directed with a sure hand by John Michael McDonagh whose past films, like the magnificent meditation on faith that is Calvary, have established that he is no stranger to navigating the often painful intricacies of a complicated story. While there are flashes of this more focused grappling with a theme attempting to burst through in The Forgiven, it only ends up being smothered by its own worst impulses. While there is promise and potential in its premise, it never is actually excavated enough to justify its surprisingly egotistical unraveling into errant mundanity.
MOVIES
Collider

10 Great, Underrated Movies Recommended by Roger Ebert

Roger Ebert was one of the most influential film critics of the 20th century and the first to win the Pulitzer Prize. His reviews radiate a love of film and life, which he retained to the end, even as he battled thyroid cancer. After he passed away in 2013, the outpouring of affection for Ebert was unlike any accorded to a movie reviewer before. Robert Redford called him "one of the great champions of freedom of artistic expression," while Barack Obama simply said, "Roger was the movies."
MOVIES
Collider

New 'Andor' Image Reveals Stellan Skarsgård in Character as Luthen

Now that we’ve gone back to check in on Obi-Wan Kenobi, it’s time to focus on another upcoming Star Wars universe series that is coming our way. Andor, the prequel series that ties in with Rogue One, premieres next month, and it’s safe to say we’ll get regular updates on the new show in the coming weeks. In this month’s edition of Empire Magazine, series creator and director Tony Gilroy dissected how the series will play out – and a brand-new image from the series was also revealed.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peacock#Dreamworks Animation#New York Times
Collider

Why Kevin Malone Was the Heart of ‘The Office’

The ceaseless popularity of the American version of The Office is undeniable. Created as a reimagining of Ricky Gervais’ successful British comedy, the series ran for nine seasons on NBC. While it was a big hit during its initial run, its popularity only grew during its years on Netflix. Even though the series ended in 2013, it’s still one of the most watched shows today. We can’t get enough of the over-the-top antics of Michael Scott (Steve Carell) and his assistant to the regional manager, Dwight Schrutte (Rainn Wilson). We know the happy ending, but still we want to watch Jim (John Krasinski) and Pam (Jenna Fischer) fall in love all over again.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Top Gun: Maverick' Breaks 'The Dark Knight' Record at Domestic Box Office

Paramount’s wondrous year at the box office shows no sign of stopping, as Top Gun: Maverick fell by a minuscule 9% for an estimated $34 million finish over the extended Fourth of July holiday weekend. This will take the film’s running domestic total to $572 million, further increasing its lead over Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as the year’s biggest hit.
MOVIES
Collider

10 Modern TV Shows Set in the 80s to Watch After Vol. 2 of 'Stranger Things' 4

With Stranger Things becoming a pop culture phenomenon since its release in 2016, 80s nostalgia is at an all-time high. Thanks to its faithful recreation of the decade that gave us the Walkman, from its fashion to its numerous needle drops, the show appeals to those who miss the 80s and those that never experienced it. Now that Volume 1 of the fourth season is over, we are all left sitting around waiting for Volume 2.
TV SERIES
Collider

The 10 Best Versions of Classic Halloween Monsters

Every Halloween, it’s interesting to see what pieces of pop culture from the year have inspired new trends. For instance, in the past few years, there have been costumes from Squid Game, Marvel, and even Tiger King. However, several classic monsters’ images continue to be used in outfits, decorations, and of course, media.
LIFESTYLE
Collider

6 Best Sitcoms That Weren't Afraid to Make Us Cry

If you're feeling down, watching your favorite Sitcom is a pretty effective way to put a smile on your face. Be it the reliableness of a classic like Friends or a group of geeky scientists as they journey through life in The Big Bang Theory, dozens of sitcoms have been a surefire way to turn a frown upside down for decades.
TV SERIES
Collider

The 11 Weakest 'The Simpsons' Treehouse of Horror Segments, Ranked

Soon to start its 34th season, it’s fair to say that The Simpsons is immortal. Words can’t do justice to how much influence Matt Groening’s seminal cartoon has had on comedy and animation over the last 4 decades. Most fans agree that the “Golden Age” of The Simpsons was between Seasons 3 and 9. The annual Halloween specials, "Treehouse of Horror," each containing three non-canonical spooky stories, have remained a staple of the long-running sitcom.
TV SERIES
Collider

How 'The Man From Toronto' Is Driven by Its Female Influence

The Man From Toronto sees Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson team up in an action packed buddy comedy from Netflix, and it certainly has its fair share of bloodshed and violence. Harrelson plays the titular Toronto, also known as Randy, whilst Hart plays an accidental imposter, Teddy. Despite his aversion to violence, Teddy frequently becomes involved in altercations with some true villains as he works alongside Toronto. The film features many action scenes where the men are often found battling in a fight to the death, but underneath all the 'tough guy' demeanors is the women who drive them. In one way or another, the women in the men's lives have all the true power and influence.
MOVIES
Collider

Why Poison Ivy is the Heart and Soul of 'Harley Quinn'

Poison Ivy helps guide Harley Quinn out of a toxic relationship with the Joker and helps her become a better version of herself in the Harley Quinn HBO Max series. However, Ivy gets this much and more out of her time bonding with Harley and going through their unhinged adventures. She’s going on her own journey of learning to trust others through her bond with Harley from friends to lovers. Ivy is the heart and soul of Harley Quinn because, like Harley, she learns to live more authentically and open throughout the first two seasons and beyond.
TV SERIES
Collider

How ‘Hacks’ Season 2 Breaks Down Female Competition

In a recent interview with Collider, Hannah Einbinder describes Hacks’ second season as “elevated”. Following the overwhelming success of their first season, Einbinder and Jean Smart team up again to play comediennes Ava Daniels and Deborah Vance, respectively, as they embark on a cross-country road trip to workshop Deborah’s new material. Viewers may recall from the first season that Deborah and Ava had their fair share of ups and downs, but ultimately developed a quiet understanding that they’re more similar than they are different. Their commonalities make them a great writing duo, but their differences are what make them dynamic characters.
TV SERIES
Collider

How ‘Something’s Gotta Give’ Shows That Romance Gets Better with Age

Modern romantic comedies often follow the same formula, and more often than not, this formula is centered around the lives of young people. Two people, often somewhere vaguely in their 20s or 30s, meet in a vibrant city, which is also crawling with young people, and they must defeat all odds as they tackle evil exes and bad dates. These tropes have become so prevalent in film and television that society’s idea of romance has become firmly synonymous with youth. However, writer-director Nancy Meyers’ 2004 hit Something’s Gotta Give defies this idea completely.
MOVIES
Collider

Why 'Belle's Use of the Internet Works for the Story

When it comes to using the internet and technology as plot devices in movies (and in entertainment) it can be a pretty fine line between being realistic and being so out of touch that it’s laughable. It’s to be expected, though. Right now, there are multiple living generations that...
MOVIES
Collider

9 Reasons Why 'Jedi: Fallen Order' Would Make a Great TV Series

It's not news to say Star Wars has a divided fan base, and not every Star Wars property is loved. A mere half-decade ago, George Lucas' brainchild (after a $4 billion+ sale to Disney) was back on top, as legacyquel The Force Awakens force-choked box-office records. Following the divisiveness of The Last Jedi, the fan and critical failure of Rise of Skywalker, and hit-or-miss movie and TV entries, Star Wars and its dedicated but polarized fandom are all over the map. One property in recent years has been universally hailed, though: EA, Respawn and director Stig Asmussen's action-adventure game Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Following the massive critical and commercial success of the game (over 10 million units sold), the lore of Fallen Order has been widely accepted by fans, and has expanded to comics, toys and beyond. A sequel game, Jedi: Survivor, has been announced for 2023.
TV & VIDEOS

